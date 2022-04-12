As the Denver Broncos reconvene at UCHealth Training Center to begin the offseason training program, GM George Paton opened with a flurry of roster moves. One such transaction saw the Broncos waive offensive tackle Cody Conway.

9NEWS' Mike Klis brought the transaction, among others, to everyone's attention on Monday.

"Per wire, the Broncos waived OT Cody Conway, who tore up his knee in a training camp pass-rush/block drill in 2021. Also QB Brett Rypien/Safety P.J. Locke signed their exclusive rights 1-year deals. Kareem Jackson/Malik Reed signed their 1-year deals," Klis tweeted.

Conway was signed by the Broncos in May of 2021 and participated in the team's offseason program before he suffered a knee injury in August that landed him on season-ending injured reserve. Conway was a stand-out at Syracuse University but didn't hear his name called in the NFL draft.

He had a cup of coffee with the Green Bay Packers before landing in Denver. Although the Broncos still have some depth needs at offensive tackle, with developmental backups like Quinn Bailey and the recently re-signed Calvin Anderson still available to the team, there was no need to continue nursing along Conway.

The Broncos also signed former San Francisco 49er Tom Compton and ex-Miami Dolphin/Packer Billy Turner. The Broncos have some bodies to compete at right tackle, opposite of Garett Bolles, but none should be viewed with a ringing endorsement.

If the Broncos had to play football tomorrow, Turner likely projects as the team's starting right tackle. But guys like Anderson, Compton, and perhaps even Bailey, will have a little something to say about that between now and the season-opener in September.

The Broncos currently hold the No. 64 overall pick in the draft, to be held later this month. Expect Paton to use one of the Broncos' eight draft selections (currently) on an offensive tackle.

