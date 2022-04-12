Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Waive OT Cody Conway

The Broncos moved on from a young offensive tackle on Monday.

As the Denver Broncos reconvene at UCHealth Training Center to begin the offseason training program, GM George Paton opened with a flurry of roster moves. One such transaction saw the Broncos waive offensive tackle Cody Conway. 

9NEWS' Mike Klis brought the transaction, among others, to everyone's attention on Monday. 

"Per wire, the Broncos waived OT Cody Conway, who tore up his knee in a training camp pass-rush/block drill in 2021. Also QB Brett Rypien/Safety P.J. Locke signed their exclusive rights 1-year deals. Kareem Jackson/Malik Reed signed their 1-year deals," Klis tweeted. 

Conway was signed by the Broncos in May of 2021 and participated in the team's offseason program before he suffered a knee injury in August that landed him on season-ending injured reserve. Conway was a stand-out at Syracuse University but didn't hear his name called in the NFL draft. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

He had a cup of coffee with the Green Bay Packers before landing in Denver. Although the Broncos still have some depth needs at offensive tackle, with developmental backups like Quinn Bailey and the recently re-signed Calvin Anderson still available to the team, there was no need to continue nursing along Conway. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Broncos also signed former San Francisco 49er Tom Compton and ex-Miami Dolphin/Packer Billy Turner. The Broncos have some bodies to compete at right tackle, opposite of Garett Bolles, but none should be viewed with a ringing endorsement. 

If the Broncos had to play football tomorrow, Turner likely projects as the team's starting right tackle. But guys like Anderson, Compton, and perhaps even Bailey, will have a little something to say about that between now and the season-opener in September. 

The Broncos currently hold the No. 64 overall pick in the draft, to be held later this month. Expect Paton to use one of the Broncos' eight draft selections (currently) on an offensive tackle. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos tackle Cody Conway (60) and guard Quinn Meinerz (77) during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Report: Broncos Waive OT Cody Conway

By Chad Jensen4 minutes ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) after the game against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' OLB Malik Reed Signs RFA Tender

By Luke Patterson24 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kaleb Eleby | QB | Western Michigan

By Erick Trickel3 hours ago
USATSI_17481282
News

ESPN Proposes Broncos Trade for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

By Zack Kelberman4 hours ago
Denver Broncos introduce Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Forecasts his First Team Meeting as Broncos Head Coach

By Chad Jensen6 hours ago
UAB running back DeWayne McBride (22) is taken down by Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
Draft

Finding Broncos: Nakobe Dean | LB | Georgia

By Erick Trickel7 hours ago
Patrick Surtain II, K'Waun Williams, Ronald Darby
News

Projecting the Impact of Broncos' Top Cornerback Trio in 2022

By Mike Evans8 hours ago
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the second half of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Travon Walker | Edge | Georgia

By Erick TrickelApr 10, 2022
Russell Wilson, George Paton, Nathaniel Hackett
News

4 Historical Precedents Hint at Russell Wilson Leading Broncos to Huge Success

By Thomas HallApr 10, 2022