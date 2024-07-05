Forecasting Broncos' CB Frontrunners to Start Opposite Patrick Surtain II
The Denver Broncos cornerback room is a hotbed of competition, with each player vying for a spot on the roster. Adding former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard as the defensive backs coach adds another layer of intrigue, given his 10 years of NFL experience as a safety.
Leonhard's influence will be crucial as the battle for the outside spot opposite Patrick Surtain ll heats up. Let’s delve into the competition for the No. 2 cornerback joband break down each player fighting for a spot on the Broncos roster.
Levi Wallace | Year 7
Wallace is a veteran corner with solid ball production and is a serviceable second man. In his six years in the league, he’s snagged 12 interceptions and 54 passes defended.
Wallace isn’t outstanding in run defense and sometimes struggles in coverage, which will be a problem, considering whoever ends up playing opposite Surtain will get targeted endlessly. Wallace is about a half step up better than Fabian Moreau, who started a lot of games for Denver last year.
Wallace has the best chance of starting the season as the No. 2 cornerback, but some of these other defensive backs will make it hard for him.
Riley Moss | Year 2
The Broncos selected Moss in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. He's known for his speed and versatility.
Moss' 11 interceptions at Iowa, three returned for touchdowns, and two forced fumbles, make him a turnover machine, which is essential for the Broncos’ secondary to thrive. He has the speed and length to blanket receivers, making him an excellent option for CB2.
Moss has been a little dinged up since entering the league and hasn’t seen the field much. The Broncos should look to get him some reps sooner rather than later, especially after spending essentially two third-round picks to select him.
Moss has a solid chance to become Denver’s No. 2 corner in 2024.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kris Abrams-Draine | R
Don't let Abrams-Draine's size fool you; Denver’s fifth-round rookie is mighty. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, he's a bit smaller but makes up for it with his sticky coverage ability and ruthless aggression.
Abrams-Draine excelled in the slot but is no slouch on the outside. As a willing tackler who punches above his weight class, he could be a dark horse to play opposite Surtain.
Damarri Mathis | Year 3
2023 was a terrible time for Mathis to have a down year. With Moss, Wallace, and Abrams-Draine brought into the fold, Mathis is looking in on the depth chart on the outside.
Mathis has to show that he can still play at a high level in training camp and may have to show off his versatility all over the secondary. Special teams may be his way onto the backend of the roster.
Tremon Smith | Year 7
Smith can sneak on the roster due to his special teams acumen. Marvin Mims Jr. is a fantastic All-Pro return man, but his role on offense will be expanded this season, leaving the door open for someone else to work punt or kick returns.
While the other corners are better on defense, Smith is easily the best for special teams. With the new kickoff rules, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Denver try out several returners in training camp and the preseason.
Bottom Line
The Broncos have a wealth of unproven talent that could step up and make a difference for a secondary full of questions. Finding the right man to play opposite Surtian can take this defense to the next level and alleviate the need to spend more premium draft capital or money on corners in the near future.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!