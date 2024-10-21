Panthers' Week 8 QB Announcement is Curious News for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos are feeling good at 4-3, with a home tilt vs. the 1-6 Carolina Panthers next up. The Broncos are blessed to have quarterback clarity in the form of rookie first-rounder Bo Nix.
The Panthers? Not so much, although they're only one year removed from drafting quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall.
However, it won't be [a healthy] Young whom the Broncos will face on Sunday. Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed on Monday that veteran Andy Dalton will start vs. the Broncos.
It's a very curious decision, as the Panthers are clearly going nowhere in 2024, and the fanbase is demanding Young be given back the reins. Make no mistake; Young looked like a broken quarterback in his two starts this season, but he's the epitome of his namesake and represents an enormous investment by the franchise.
It would make some sense to continue with Dalton if Young had gotten injured, and the Panthers had created some success in the ensuing weeks with the veteran under center. But that hasn't been the case, as not only has Dalton failed to win, but he's significantly contributed to Carolina's losses, with six interceptions.
On the season, Dalton is 1-5 as a starter, completing 66.3% of his passes for 989 yards and seven touchdowns. His 300-yard, three-touchdown performance in Carolina's one and only win over the Las Vegas Raiders must be what has kept Canales on the hook, pining, hoping for more.
The Broncos will be happy to host either Dalton or Young. Dalton has been sacked seven times in five starts, so he's doing well to avoid pressure, for the most part, but the Broncos entered Week 7 with the second-most sacks in the NFL and totaled another six QB takedowns in Thursday night's 33-10 beatdown of the New Orleans Saints.
The last winning season that the 36-year-old Dalton contributed to was in 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals, his original team. He's nothing more than a band-aid, stop-gap quarterback now, and while the Panthers continue to be in the grips of organizational incompetence, Sean Payton and the Broncos aren't about to do or say anything to interrupt their Week 8 opponent.
The Broncos are 2-0 vs. the NFC South this season, with two more tilts to go, including Carolina.
