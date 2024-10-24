ESPN: Broncos Could Move a QB Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
To buy or to sell? With the Denver Broncos sitting at 4-3, the NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Denver is in the position to add a player prior to the trade deadline.
Or is this a team that should be looking to accumulate draft picks and cap space by selling off some veterans and opening up spots for younger players to compete, gain experience, and grow with a perspective toward the future?
When it comes to being a buyer or seller, Denver might be stuck in the middle, according to ESPN.
"The Broncos are kind of in a no-man’s-land between contender and pretender status," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote.
Obviously, this Broncos team is very much a playoff contender with a blossoming run game, a strong offensive line, a top-of-the-line defense, and a quietly incredible special teams unit. Denver may not be a probable Super Bowl candidate this season, but with a 37.9% chance to make the playoffs via ESPN, this team is certainly contending for a playoff berth for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50.
As a playoff contender what should Denver do? Graziano believes Denver should be sitting out the deadline.
“It’s more likely (the Broncos) wait until the offseason to continue building as needed around quarterback Bo Nix. Maybe they listen on Javonte Williams if someone asks?” Graziano wrote.
If Denver loses the next two games, including getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens on the road falling to 4-5, Denver should probably be open for business with multiple veterans in a contract year, and at least listening to offers on Williams, D.J. Jones, Garett Bolles, and Baron Browning. But, it would be pretty surprising for Denver to go 0-2 in the next two games with a flailing Carolina Panthers team in the Mile High City this Sunday.
Who else could the Broncos sell off? According to ESPN's long-time Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold, Denver could send one of the team’s backup quarterbacks —Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson — to another team. Bo Nix has rendered one of them expendable.
“Stidham lost the training camp competition with Nix, so he has been the QB2 on game days this season. But the Broncos are still intrigued by Wilson’s physical skills and arm strength, both of which he displayed often in camp practices and preseason games. Given their ultra tight cap this year and next (thanks to their decision to release Russel Wilson earlier this year), the Broncos need draft capital and would listen to any and all offers," Legwold wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
If an opposing team is willing to eat the remaining contracts of either quarterback and send Denver a mid-Day 3 selection, the team should be willing to move on from one of them. This is Nix’s team, and keeping both backup quarterbacks, if there is a chance to add more draft capital, would be a prudent decision.
Remember, those late picks can be flipped to add veteran players to the roster (as Denver did last spring when acquiring John Franklin-Myers for a future sixth-round pick). Or those picks can be used as a lottery ticket selection on a rookie in the 2025 NFL draft.
If the Broncos were to be buyers, who should be targeted? ESPN’s Seth Walder suggests Denver move for New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson.
"Johnson, who is in the last year of his contract, would be an upgrade (on Denver’s current tight ends). He has averaged 1.3 yards per route run over the past three seasons and has a 65 open score last season in ESPN’s receiver scores, fourth best among tight ends," Walder wrote.
While the Broncos could certainly use better play from the tight end position, Johnson is honestly as much of a “big slot” type, ala Lil’Jordan Humphrey, as he is an inline option. At just 231 pounds, Johnson could add some more versatility to Denver’s pass-catching corps, but Denver could and should look for better if possible, especially given Johnson is one of the worst blocking tight ends in football.
The Takeaway
Could Denver make a big splash before the deadline? Absolutely.
The Broncos' biggest need is offensive playmakers. However, at 4-3 without many rainy-day draft picks or cap space at their disposal, the Broncos probably should hold firm and go with what options they already have on the roster.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!