Broncos Get Good News on CB Patrick Surtain II's Concussion Recovery
Just when Patrick Surtain II was building up a head of steam and being asserted as a bonafide Defensive Player of the Year candidate nationally, the injury bug jumped up and bit the Denver Broncos cornerback. He suffered a concussion on the first defensive play of Week 6's game, missing the rest of that one and all of Week 7.
The Broncos were initially shell-shocked by Surtain's sudden exit, but bounced back with aplomb vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, and totally dominated a rookie-led New Orleans Saints squad the following week. With yet another matchup vs. a rookie quarterback on deck in the Carolina Panthers, there are positive signs that Surtain will be cleared to play.
Firstly, Surtain was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice at Broncos HQ, even though, we learned, he's still in concussion protocol. Head coach Sean Payton is as tight-lipped as they come about injuries, but he did comment on Surtain's outlook after practice.
“He’s still in [concussion] protocol. It looks positive," Payton said.
If the Broncos were going to hedge their bets, Week 8 would be a great opportunity to withold Surtain for one last game to ensure his recovery. But by then, the once Defensive Player of the Year leader will have missed nearly half the season (three games).
So, no, if he's healthy, Surtain's going to play. But in his absence, Riley Moss stepped up big time as the Broncos' No. 1 boundary corner, including vs. Justin Herbert. Ja'Quan McMillian also shined in Surtain's absence, playing a lot more on the boundary in base defense and kicking inside to the nickel on third down.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has rightly received a heaping mound of praise for how the Broncos' third-ranked defense, but the arrival of Jim Leonhard as secondary coach can't be overlooked. Together, Joseph and Leonhard have this young secondary playing lights out football and the unit is poised to get its best player back.
