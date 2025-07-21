7 Rounds, 1 Decade: Top Broncos Draft Picks of the 2010s
The Denver Broncos' top draft picks from the 2010s decade tend to share something in common: they became key members of the team that won Super Bowl 50.
In looking at the top Broncos draft picks from the 2010s in each round, there were a couple of players who were taken after they won that Super Bowl. But the majority turned out to be key pieces of the team that claimed the Lombardi trophy in Peyton Manning's final season.
Let's look at the top draft picks from each round. Again, this exercise involves taking the best drafted player from the decade in each of the seven rounds of the NFL draft.
Round 1: Von Miller, OLB, 2011
Garett Bolles, the Broncos' 2017 first-round pick, has become a quality starter, but the pick here goes to the Super Bowl 50 MVP. After the Broncos passed on interior defensive line help to select Miller, they found themselves a franchise player on defense.
Miller spent nine full seasons with the Broncos, missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury, and played for seven games in 2021 before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. In his time with the Broncos, he had 110.5 sacks, 225 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
Miller spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, recently signed with the Washington Commanders, but once he calls it a career, he'll be an easy pick for the Broncos Ring of Fame and likely the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Round 2: Derek Wolfe, DL, 2012
The Broncos traded out of the first round in 2012, and Wolfe was their selection with the 36th overall pick. It turns out the Broncos found themselves a quality starter, one who was part of that dominant defense in 2015.
Wolfe started 108 games in eight seasons with the Broncos, tallying 33 sacks, 77 QB hits, and even had an interception. He played one more season in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens. A spot in the Broncos' Ring of Fame could very well be in his future.
Round 3: Justin Simmons, S, 2016
After the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, they had some holes to fill on the roster. Along came Simmons, who eventually turned into a quality starter by his second season in the NFL.
Simmons started 108 games in eight seasons with the Broncos, getting 64 pass breakups and 30 interceptions. He was released in 2024 and signed with the Falcons. It remains to be seen what his future holds in the NFL, but he has a case to enter the Broncos' Ring of Fame someday.
Round 4: Josey Jewell, ILB, 2018
People might not have thought much about Jewell when the Broncos selected him in 2018. But he would turn into a quality player, becoming a clear starter by 2020 and having a respectable run with the team.
In seven seasons with the Broncos, Jewell started 58 games and had 453 tackles, nine sacks and 15 pass breakups. He signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2024, having started 12 games last season.
Round 5: Malik Jackson, DL, 2012
The 2012 draft was a good one for the Broncos, as they would find three eventual starters and a couple other players who were key to the Super Bowl 50 run. Jackson was one of them and he's the clear top fifth-round selection for the 2010s.
Jackson started 24 games for the Broncos, including all 16 games in 2015. He had 14.5 sacks and 44 QB hits in his four seasons with the team. Jackson played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cleveland Browns after his time in Denver, then retired in 2023.
Round 6: Danny Trevathan, ILB, 2012
Trevathan was the third starter on that Super Bowl 50 team, whom the Broncos drafted in 2012. He claimed a starting job in 2013, his second season in the NFL, and though he missed much of 2014 because of injuries, Trevathan was back in the starting lineup in 2015.
In his four seasons with the Broncos, Trevathan had 282 tackles, three sacks, 21 pass breakups, and three interceptions. Trevathan then spent six seasons with the Chicago Bears before his time in the NFL came to an end.
Round 7: Virgil Green, TE, 2011
One of the unsung heroes of the Broncos during the years in which John Elway served as general manager, Green developed into a quality blocking tight end and special teams player, to include the 2015 season when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.
He was active for 100 games in his seven seasons with the Broncos, including 49 starts. Green had 807 receiving yards on 71 receptions (103 targets) and four touchdowns in those seasons. He spent the next three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before calling it a career.