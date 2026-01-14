Von Miller Makes Heartfelt Plea to Return to Broncos in 2026

Former Denver Broncos superstar pass-rusher Von Miller made an impassioned plea to return to the Mile High City next season — and the Super Bowl 50 MVP is willing to check his ego at the door if it helps facilitate a reunion.

Speaking on his Free Range podcast, Miller expressed that he'd "love to be a Denver Bronco" as a backup in 2026, mentoring (and spelling) the likes of current starters Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.

"Y'all make room for me over there with the Denver Broncos," Miller said. "I would love to be in that linebacke room and give Nik Bonitto all the knowledge that I got, everything that I got, for him to be the best version of himself. ... I would love to be a Denver Bronco next season and be in that linebacker room with him, and Jonathon Cooper, and contribute in any that I can to improve those guys."

"Any of the knowledge that I have, I will give to you. The same way DeMarcus [Ware] did for me, Elvis Dumervil did for me, Shaun Phillips did for me. I would love to do that for those young guys with the Denver Broncos."

Miller, who turns 37 in March, spent the 2025 campaign with the Washington Commanders, notching a team-high nine sacks across all 17 appearances, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 66 EDGE defender among 118 qualifiers.

After only inking a one-year deal with Washington, Miller is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Broncos figure to return the entirety of their outside linebacker corps next season, including backups such as Dondrea Tillman, who's set to be an exclusive-rights free agent.

Which raises the question: Who would need to depart so Von could arrive?

The answer may be why the interest presumably remains unrequited.

Wish as he might, Miller realizes the concept that applies not only to football but life itself — exes are exes for a reason. The Broncos moved on from him in 2021 and really haven't looked back, despite a few opportunities for the sides to remarry.

Miller has repeatedly conveyed a desire to wear orange and blue again, but knows he needs them more than they need him. He admitted as much prior to joining the Commanders last summer.

“I haven't heard anything,” Miller said in May. “But, I mean, really, if you look at it, this year, it really doesn’t make sense. They’ve got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league [caliber]. With Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers—and the guys underneath them, they come in and produce sacks, too. And they play special teams.

“I’m not playing special teams. That decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won’t be doing that. But yeah, this year, probably not [a reunion with the Broncos], but the year after that—next year—we’ll see what happens.”