Broncos Failed to Draft a 'Needle-Mover' Weapon to Help Bo Nix, per PFF
The Denver Broncos added three key pieces to their offense over the offseason, signing tight end Evan Engram and drafting running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant.
But Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker questions whether it was enough. From the outside, it's fair to wonder. An aging and injury-prone tight end, a second-round running back, and a third-round wide receiver may not appear to be the most impactful moves on the surface, but when you dig into them, the doubts should evaporate.
"Heading into the 2025 season, most pundits recognized that the Broncos needed to upgrade at all three skill positions as Bo Nix enters his second season. But with May almost over, it’s fair to question if Denver should still do more to better each of those rooms," Locker wrote.
Some expected the Broncos to do more to bolster the offense by adding a second tight end and a second running back, whether via free agency or the draft, and they did neither. However, the Broncos put a lot of focus on the defense, adding multiple impact players in free agency and the first three rounds of the draft, which will help Nix, though indirectly.
Locker continues:
"The Broncos’ biggest splash was signing Evan Engram (70.2 PFF receiving grade), who should upgrade a group that ranked 31st in PFF overall grade last season. Denver also added to its running back and wide receiver rooms via R.J. Harvey (89.5 PFF rushing grade) and Pat Bryant (86.0 PFF receiving grade)," he wrote. "But neither draft pick feels like a true needle-mover going into 2025, a year in which Denver is expecting significant contributions from Day 2 rookies. With players such as Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and Keenan Allen still available, general manager George Paton would be wise to pursue another vet."
First off, adding Cooper, Chubb, or Allen could still be in play, though it's doubtful. None of them are the players they once were, and while each has name recognition, they're all on the downside of their respective careers.
If any of the three are willing to take a low-risk and team-friendly offer, that would be one thing, but their name cache may carry enough weight to demand more financially than the Broncos would want to commit. Paton and Sean Payton have made their faith in their young guys at running back and wide receiver very clear this offseason, so adding declining veterans probably isn't in the works.
Beyond adding Engram, Harvey, and Bryant, the Broncos also drafted tight end Caleb Lohner in the seventh round, though he's a long shot to make an impact, and the same goes for recent free-agent signing, Cole Fotheringham.
Engram is an aging and injury-prone tight end who missed eight games last season. He dealt with a strained hamstring to start the season and a torn labrum to close it out.
However, the Broncos needed someone who could create mismatches for the offense, and while Engram is more of a big slot than a tight end, he can produce those favorable matchups. While adding a legitimate weapon, Engram fills a crucial role in Payton's offense.
There is a reliability with Engram that helps give Nix another proven weapon beyond Courtland Sutton. There were multiple occasions last season when Nix tried to force the ball to Sutton because he was the only proven veteran in the passing game whom he could trust to make things happen. Adding Engram should be hugely impactful for Nix and the Broncos offense.
As for Harvey, the Broncos desperately needed to improve their rushing attack and add an explosive playmaker. Harvey is unproven, but his skill set as a running back will make it easier to translate to the NFL than most other positions. There is a clear way for him to be utilized, and Payton has proven to be one of the most adept coaches in the NFL at maximizing players' ability. Payton is a talent multiplier.
Bryant is a little more difficult to project, as wide receivers can take some time to adjust to the NFL, especially a non-first-round pick. However, he's a quality route runner and blocker with reliable hands.
One thing about the Broncos' wide receiver room last year was that it wasn't the most reliable at catching the ball, especially in critical situations. Bryant adds that reliability, especially on third down, where the Broncos can use the help.
So, did the Broncos do enough to build around Nix? On paper, they did. The team was calculated with its additions, bringing in players for direct roles within Payton’s system that he needed for his offense to really hum.
However, on paper doesn’t always translate to on the field, and with two rookies representing two-thirds of those primary additions, it's fair to wonder whether Denver did enough. Despite the question, the Broncos likely won't look to add any aging and declining veteran free agents, but they could look to some younger options or even the trade market, depending on how things shape up in training camp.