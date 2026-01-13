Super Bowl 60 Odds: Texans Climbing After Wild Card Win; Seahawks Remain Favorite

Only eight teams remain in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy this season, and the Houston Texans locked down a spot in the divisional round on Monday night, shooting them up the board in the latest Super Bowl odds.

The Texans were +1200 to win the Super Bowl on Monday morning , but that number has moved up to +850. Houston still has the worst odds amongst AFC teams, but oddsmakers still believe it has a chance against the New England Patriots, who lead the AFC at +600 to win the Super Bowl.

As of Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks (+270) remain the favorite to win the Super Bowl, as they are 7.5-point home favorites in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks beat the 49ers in Week 18 to earn the No. 1 seed, and oddsmakers have a lot of confidence in this team to at least reach the NFC title game.

Here’s a quick look at the odds for every team left in the playoffs to win the Super Bowl.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +270

Los Angeles Rams: +320

New England Patriots: +600

Buffalo Bills: +650

Denver Broncos: +700

Houston Texans: +850

Chicago Bears: +1600

San Francisco 49ers: +1900

Who is the Best Bet Out of the AFC?

All four teams left in the AFC are shorter than 10/1 to win the Super Bowl, with the Patriots (+600) and Bills (+650) leading the way.

One could argue that Buffalo is the best bet at that price since it has quarterback Josh Allen, but the Patriots may have the best set up to win the conference this season.

New England is a three-point home favorite against a Houston offense that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost Nico Collins (concussion) in the process on Monday night.

If Buffalo pulls off the upset against Denver – which these Super Bowl odds suggest it will – the Patriots would then have another home game in the AFC Championship. Drake Maye and the Patriots have put together an impressive 2025 season, and they already have a win over Allen and the Bills.

Since all of these teams are priced pretty similarly, I wouldn’t mind a bet on the Pats since I believe they have the easiest path to an AFC title game appearance.

Are Bears, 49ers Undervalued to Win Super Bowl?

Based on the latest Super Bowl odds, oddsmakers aren’t giving the Bears or 49ers much of a chance of advancing this week.

Both teams are underdogs in the divisional round, although the Bears are just 3.5-point home dogs against a Los Angeles Rams team that has been pretty shaky in recent weeks, including the wild card round against the Carolina Panthers.

I wouldn’t mind a sprinkle on either one of these teams to make it out of the NFC in a season where there doesn’t appear to be a dominant team. Chicago already upset Green Bay in the wild card round, and it has orchestrated a ton of comeback wins this season.

As for the 49ers, they have one of the best offenses in the NFL, making them a tough out for any team. Seattle is a tough matchup in the divisional round, but the 49ers are a pretty solid bet to cover the spread as more than a touchdown underdog. They only have one loss (to Seattle in Week 18) since Brock Purdy returned to the lineup.

Since these two teams are priced way out compared to the rest of the field, I don’t mind considering them as long shots entering this week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.