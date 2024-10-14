Here's Why Broncos Must Stay Patient With Rookie QB Bo Nix
Following a disappointing 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos are in a crucial phase of evaluating how to ignite the offense earlier in games. While the possibility of falling behind early and making a comeback exists, it's an ideal approach.
A full-strength, lights-out defense can only take the Broncos so far while the offense consistently underperforms. At the same time, Broncos Country has to strive to stay patient with the development of a rookie quarterback.
Allow me to break it down.
Early in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, the Broncos defense suffered a major blow when Patrick Surtain II visited the dreaded blue tent after hitting his head on the ground during a pass break-up. His absence significantly altered the defensive strategy, with Vance Joseph being forced to play more zone with Surtain's replacement.
While Levi Wallace is a serviceable defensive back, he's not PS2. Surtain'sabsence was felt in the game, and the team's defensive performance was affected. This is not a criticism of Wallace but a testament to Surtain's impact on the game.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
On the other side of the ball, the Broncos' backfield includes some fan favorites, but I highly doubt any of them are on your fantasy team. This game was no different, as the Broncos lead back, Javonte Williams, fumbled the ball in the first half, ultimately leading to a Chargers touchdown.
Williams finished the game with an abysmal 23 yards rushing. The only consistent positive on the rushing front was Bo Nix, as he continued to extend plays with his legs. Once again, the rookie quarterback led the team in rushing yards with 61 on just six carries.
Nix and the Broncos aimed to start the game faster to no avail. While I applaud the effort, Denver's aggressive opening drive ultimately ended in a turnover.
Slow starts and turnovers continue to hamper the young QB. Nix would pass for a grand total of 22 yards and one interception in the first half. He would eventually get the team moving on the final drive of the first half, even throwing a 46-yard pass to Courtland Sutton that was wiped out by a holding penalty on Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz. It was Meinerz's first holding penalty of the season.
Nix's second half improved, as he would throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He ended the game 19-of-33 for 216 yards and two scores. It was a respectable stat line, but ultimately, it was too little, too late.
What it Means
While some media personnel might call the Broncos a rebuilding team, they're much further along than that. This defense is playoff-ready, as it is littered with Pro Bowl-caliber players at every level.
As for Denver's offense, that's a different story. Not one Broncos wideout ranks in the top 50 in the league in receptions. The Broncos' rushing game hasn't been any better. Williams entered Week 6 ranked 35th in a league of 32 teams.
The coaching staff must continue to be patient and work on improving this young Broncos offense. While it is a long season, the Broncos may be pressed for time, as players on the defensive side of the ball may begin to become disgruntled as their lights-out play isn't being matched by the offense.
Understanding the need for patience will be crucial for this team's progress this season.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!