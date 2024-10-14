3 Sad-But-True Takeaways from Broncos' 23-16 Loss to Chargers
Headed into Week 6’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos were riding a wave of momentum on a three-game winning streak. But all good things must come to an end as the ‘Bolts came to Denver and bullied the Broncos to the tune of a 23-16 win.
Denver drops to .500 at 3-3 while L.A. goes to 3-2, earning a one-game advantage over the Broncos, and now sit in second place in the AFC West. The Broncos are now 1-2 at home with a short week as they’ll travel for Week 7’s Thursday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints.
Week 6 had a bizarre feel to it from the very beginning, as we saw Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix throw an interception on a tipped pass, cornerback Patrick Surtain II leave the game with a concussion after a pass deflection on the first defensive snap, and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh temporarily exit the sideline in the first quarter, reportedly due to an arrhythmia.
Nix would rally his offense late in the second half of the game, while Surtain was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion. Harbaugh quickly returned to lead his team to victory.
The Chargers have won six consecutive games in Denver, as the Broncos will have to shake this one off with a short week traveling to New Orleans. Before we can turn the page on this loss, we must sift through the takeaways, as disappointing as they may be, from the Broncos' third loss of the season.
PS2's Exit Knocks Out Broncos' Confidence
The Broncos' best defender and Week 5 AFC Defensive Player of the Week 5 left the game after the team's first defensive snap. Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert immediately honed in on the Surtain's absence and finished the game with completions to nine separate receivers. Herbert totaled 22 first downs and 350 total yards (128 rushing), controlling the time of possession by over 15 minutes.
The Broncos' pass rush was hit-and-miss in getting after Herbert, who’s been managing an ankle injury. The combination of Zach Allen, Justin Strnad, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto accounted for three total sacks. In contrast, the rest of the Broncos defense totaled six QB hits, which hardly altered the Chargers' passing attack.
In Surtain’s absence, Broncos cornerback Riley Moss and the secondary were peppered by an onslaught of easy passes from Herbert. Broncos safety Brandon Jones led the team with 11 tackles on Sunday despite the soft-shell coverage and zone coverage implemented by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Joseph, who earned Coach of the Week honors via NFL Network last week, ceased the aggressive blitz packages that have made his defense one of the league's very best. Heading into Week 6, Denver’s defense gave up approximately 14 points per game, but the Chargers' ability to convert third downs (11-of-18, 61%) suffocated the discipline and effectiveness of the Broncos' strongest unit.
To be fair, it was the Broncos offense that let this game get out of hand, and the defense did an admirable job keeping this contest competitive. But being competitive won’t be enough to get a win in Sean Payton’s first return to the Saints in primetime.
Payton Must Stop Handcuffing Nix
The Broncos offense exemplifies taking two steps forward and one step back. After a remarkable offensive outing in Week 5, Denver’s offense was abysmal for three of four quarters vs. the Chargers.
Nix had anxiety and happy feet from the start, as the Broncos were down to their third-string right tackle in Matt Peart and backup center Alex Forsyth. Instead of moving the chains with deliberate decision-making and quick releases, Nix was largely forced to retreat backward, throwing a series of off-platform incompletions and overthrown passes.
The box score will show a final stat line for Nix as 19-for-33 for 216 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception, but this game was never as close as the numbers suggest. It took the Broncos until the fourth quarter to get on the board, when Nix’s college teammate, Troy Franklin, scored his first NFL touchdown on a 2-yard pass.
About five minutes later,fourth-quarter team captain Courtland Sutton pulled down an impressive 15-yard grab that was reviewed and eventually upheld as Denver attempted a fourth-quarter comeback. Wil Lutz would hit a 40-yard field goal and later attempted an onside kick before the Broncos ran out of time.
The Broncos offense was 3-for-11(27%) on third-down and punted on five of its seven possessions. The Broncos were also plagued by an interception and a lost fumble in the first half. The Chargers scored 10 points off of Denver's two turnovers.
While Payton envisions Nix becoming the next Drew Brees, he must start bending to his young quarterback’s strengths. Nix was once again Denver's leading rusher, with 61 yards on six carries, averaging 10.2 yards per tote. Becoming a threat on the ground allowed Nix’s receivers time to get open while he scrambled. He plays his best football through improvision thus far.
Time will tell just how much and how soon Payton’s handcuffs can come off the Broncos' rookie signal-caller, who remains under the close watch of his stubborn and experienced play-caller.
Javonte Williams Deserves Demotion
The Broncos' fourth-year running back's roller coaster of a season found a new low in the loss to the Chargers at home. Down 13-0 late in the second quarter, Denver's RB1 fumbled on a first down run after the Broncos offense finally saw an inkling of momentum amid a five-play, 25-yard drive.
The disastrous turnover was the second of the season for Williams, who finished the day with just 23 rushing yards on six attempts and caught three passes for 13 yards, with one drop. Rookie running back Audric Estime was activated off of injured reserve this weekend, returning from an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. He started the second half of action for Denver — a telling sign and perhaps a preemptive message from Payton to Williams.
But Payton is all about giving his guys second chances. He checked Javonte back into the game in the second half to help his team rally.
Nix attempted a pass to Williams on 2nd-and-10, which was dropped, halting the momentum of the Broncos' fledgling drive. Denver’s rushing offense was led by Nix's 61 yards, finishing the day with 110 yards and seven first downs.
It’s not an overreaction to say that Williams’ performance through six weeks has been rather unproductive and unimpressive. He hasn’t scored a single touchdown all season and is averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He’s caught 20 receptions for 143 yards, averaging 7.15 yards per catch, making himself more productive as a pass-catcher than the starting running back.
I’m not sure what’s plaguing Williams at this point. Some suggest he doesn’t look like himself after tearing his ACL and LCL in 2022 in terms of burst and explosion through the line of scrimmage. But the lack of motivation, fire — and the determination that made him a beloved player in Broncos Country — is more concerning.
I’m not suggesting that the Broncos trade or discard Williams. But perhaps it’s time to utilize him in a complementary role while letting Jaleel McLaughlin and Estime compete for starting reps.
