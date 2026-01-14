What Payton & Nix Really Think About Broncos’ Home Underdog Status

Whether it's the slight of being named home underdogs or getting the chance to exact some revenge, the Denver Broncos have plenty of motivational fuel for Saturday's Divisional Round tilt against the Buffalo Bills.

The memories of last season's 31-7 blowout loss to Buffalo in the Wildcard Round are likely all the motivation the Broncos need this week. Even so, the headline-grabbing underdog label put on this team isn't moving the needle internally, according to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“I can’t control that," Payton said on Tuesday. "I don’t. We don’t pay attention to that, honestly.”

When you consider it was quarterback Bo Nix who first coined the " overdogs " phrase after the home underdog Broncos upset the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, you might think he'd be more focused on it happening again with the Bills coming to town, but that's not the case.

“I mean, not really. We don’t really care," Nix said on Tuesday. "We’ve been underdogs before and probably will be again in the future. I think good things happen to that last team that was an underdog.”

At this crucial point of the season, Payton is shamelessly working all the finer margins that he feels might make a significant difference against the Bills. In truth, the Broncos didn't strive to earn 14 wins, securing home advantage throughout the playoffs, only to gift-wrap it back to their opponents, especially against the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen.

This time around, it's not only the scoreboard operator Payton is determined to get in line; he wants the Mile High Faithful to get their timing on point when the Bills are on the field. Broncos Country can help the team a lot on Saturday, Payton explained.

“Absolutely, they can. I think—I keep saying this—for years we were conditioned to raise the noise level when they break the huddle," Payton said. "The noise level needs to be loudest when they enter the huddle. Then can you do that… Can we do that collectively for 120 snaps… No, I just need it for half the snaps in the game. So say 65 snaps of 10 seconds. That’s a huge advantage.”

Given that Bills head coach Sean McDermott might be dredging the practice squad to help supplement his threadbare wide receiver corps, Broncos Country's causing communication breakdowns could prove critical.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Altitude Challenge

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of the pocket during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Over in the Bills camp, Allen is aware of the typical pitfalls that can leave a road team confused, but overcoming the 5,280-foot football environs of Empower Field at Mile High is going to be especially tough to handle.

Playing his college ball at Wyoming, Allen knows well the advantage the altitude can provide the home team. After all, Laramie sits at 7,200 feet.

"Physically, it's going to challenge you. I think the best thing that we can do, though, is not really talk about it, not really think about it, and not making it a problem. Just going out there and doing our job," Allen said on Tuesday. "Get on the sideline and get some oxygen if you need it. But, yeah, I know from firsthand experience, it is an advantage. But to have that mindset of understanding that it is going to be tough, but yeah, we got to fight through it."

Allen might be shutting out the inherent disadvantages his team will be facing this weekend, but the mileage on the Bills' odometer is blowing unavoidable holes through their roster, especially the receiving corps.

On the flip side, the Broncos will welcome back linebacker Dre Greenlaw to help defend against the Bills' league-leading running game. Greenlaw's timely return also figures to aid the tricky task of covering Buffalo's tight ends, or even when it comes to spying on the notoriously strong and mobile Allen when he gets rolling downhill.

The added element of having Greenlaw in the lineup is timely for Payton and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph heading into this massive showdown. Payton knows that Allen's unique ability to make off-script plays could well decide this one if the Broncos aren't prepared.

“I think he does so many things well... He’s hard to bring down. He’s powerful. He’s probably first in the league in second-act explosives where he climbs, moves and then tracks somebody," Payton said of Allen. "So there’s a lot that goes into that relative to defending him. He has tremendous legs. He’s a fantastic competitor."

The Bills won their first road playoff game of the Allen era last week, knocking off the No. 4-seed Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen was the lynchpin to Buffalo getting it done, in Payton's estimation.

"He was the difference when that game that was close last weekend, and here it is the final drive," Payton said of Allen. "It’s been a while since I saw someone gain seven yards on a sneak. He’s one of the stars of our league, and you see it year-in and year-out.”

The underdog trope and its significance to the Broncos is probably overblown. Ripping the cape off the Bills' superhero quarterback is what will matter the most.

More Must-Read Broncos-Bills Coverage