Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto an Honorable Mention in ESPN's Top 10 Pass Rushers
The Denver Broncos have a decision to make with Nik Bonitto as he enters the final year of his deal. By all accounts, the Broncos want to get an extension done, but the question is for how much annually.
Well, Bonitto and his agents may have gotten some outside help when it comes to their negotiations with the Broncos, courtesy of ESPN. Jeremy Fowler polled NFL coaches, executives, and scouts to rank their top 10 edge rushers, and while Bonitto wasn’t among the top 10, he barely missed out and was one of the four honorable mentions.
That alone isn’t what helps the negotiations, but rather, what was said about Bonitto by Fowler's anonymous voters.
"He can really cover, too, which helps his profile," one NFC executive told ESPN.
"Young, athletic, upside, speed rusher, can impact game — small and average against the run, but very productive overall," an AFC executive said via Fowler.
When you have two executives talk you up, nameless though they may be, it's safe to say the agents are going to use that in negotiations. Perhaps something along the lines of, “Look what these executives think of our client." Of course, they’ll focus on the positives, which means leaving out the bit about Bonitto's play against the run.
Bonitto had a great year as a pass rusher, even with 7.5 of his sacks coming in what is considered garbage time. Even then, those sacks were crucial in helping the Broncos' opponents stay out of the game. In another time, those sacks would have led to him being considered a ‘closer’ to help his team win the game.
There is an issue with Bonitto's play against the run, but he still showed he can make a positive impact, even if it isn’t regularly. The biggest bonus with him as a run defender is that he fits into the scheme, but his play is what will keep him from being the highest-paid run defender.
If you need any evidence of Bonitto's issues against the run, you can turn on the Baltimore Ravens game from last season, or the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, he will be paid as a pass rusher, which is where he excels.
As noted by the anonymous AFC executive, Bonitto is still young, athletic, and has upside. There are areas with his pass rush where he can improve, one of which is by adding to his arsenal. Currently, he is a pitcher with a 102 MPH fastball and needs to develop a breaking ball or change-up to complement his toolkit.
All pass rushers need a range of moves, especially as starters. The more you can do as a pass rusher, the more the blocker has to think about what you might throw their way, and the more they have to think, the better your odds are of generating pressure or a sack. Bonitto needs those other moves to keep blockers guessing.
Currently, being a speed rusher is excellent, but Philadelphia's Lane Johnson, one of the best tackles in the NFL, once noted that, regardless, the pass rusher must eventually go through the blocker. That is where Bonitto needs to develop still and add to his arsenal, because he can struggle to go through blockers or disengage when they lock on.
The Takeaway
That said, Bonitto being an honorable mention in this poll is more than fair. Even with the great season he had last year, he still has a lot of work to do before he can truly take a place among the top 10 pass rushers in the NFL.