Broncos’ Takeaway Surge is Masking a Bigger Defensive Problem

It's a good thing the Denver Broncos forced five turnovers against the Buffalo Bills, because the defense couldn't get a stop without them. The five takeaways came from a defense that forced only 14 during the entire regular season, barely avoiding setting a new franchise low.

The Bills had 11 total drives on Saturday: three were touchdowns, three field goals, three fumbles, and two interceptions. In the NFL, takeaways often come in bunches, and the Broncos hit the jackpot at the right time.

However, outside of the takeaways, it was a bad day for the defense, but the turnovers bailed them out repeatedly. Now, don't get it twisted; these five takeaways were all great plays by the Broncos' defense, and they deserve credit for forcing them in such a big game against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto chased down Josh Allen for a forced fumble and picked up another on a strip-sack, with each fumble being recovered by safety Devon Key and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, respectively. Then you have safety P.J. Locke showing range on his interception, and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian making a great play going to the ground for another pick in overtime.

The first takeaway was a fumble by James Cook, knocked loose by a monster hit from linebacker Alex Singleton. That got the turnover party started.

Every single takeaway was a great play by the Broncos' defense, and not from tipped passes or bad decisions by the quarterback. Takeaways are hard to sustain at a high rate, but these weren’t lucky bounces of the ball. The Broncos took it away from Allen.

VJ Must Correct the Tackling Discipline & Miscommunication

There is work to be done by Vance Joseph and the Broncos' defense because not forcing a single punt and allowing a 10-for-15 (67%) third-down efficiency rate and a fourth-down conversion is not good enough, especially for a defense that was the NFL's best unit on the money down in the regular season.

It's concerning how those conversions occurred, with missed tackles and coverage busts to be blamed for over half of them. Not only were there communication errors in coverage, including a big one on linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but the lane discipline with the edge rushers resulted in some big plays for Allen using his legs.

Can the Broncos figure out this issue and return to the defensive greatness they showed earlier in the regular season?

There aren't many differences in what the Broncos are doing schematically, and the personnel is mostly the same. Even where it differs, it's not where these issues are stemming from. Maybe the defense is riding high, or opponents have figured the Broncos out, and Joseph hasn't been able to adjust. Whatever it is, Denver has to figure it out before the AFC Championship Game.

The Broncos can’t go into next week against the New England Patriots or Houston Texans and bet on another takeaway smorgasbord. If the takeaways come, the Broncos have capitalize.

Again, though, takeaways are volatile stats, and even when they come from great plays, they're hard duplicate or bet on. The Broncos have to address their tackling issues and communication errors and get back to playing a disciplined brand of football.

A win is a win, but in the playoffs, the margin for error is smaller than in the regular season. Right now, the Broncos' defense is giving opposing offenses a bigger margin for error because of their play, and despite appearances, this unit isn't as scary as it once was.

