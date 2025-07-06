Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Outside Linebackers
The Denver Broncos have a deep rush linebacker room. It may be the easiest position to project on the defensive side of the ball.
The Broncos are five deep, with four players returning from last year, all of whom had a good season despite limited playing time, and a high-quality special-teams rookie in the draft. While there is a chance for a surprise, it seems unlikely that the Broncos will do so, and their five-man rotation is basically set.
Let's break it down player by player.
Nik Bonitto
After a career year, where Bonitto was among the best pass rushers in the NFL, the expectation is for the Broncos to get an extension done, as he's in the final year of his rookie deal. If the Broncos like what they see from their other pass rushers, there is a minimal chance they could look to move Bonitto in a trade, but that seems highly doubtful.
Broncos GM George Paton has spoken multiple times about rewarding players who earn it, and Bonitto has done just that, garnering Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades last year. The only reason Bonitto isn’t 100% for making the roster is due to the extremely thin possibility of a trade.
Roster Chances: 99.9%
Jonathon Cooper
With a new extension handed to him last year and also coming off a career year, Cooper is a lock to make the roster. Now, there are some concerns about how he performed after being handed the extension, as his presence as a pass rusher and especially as a run defender took a hit.
However, there isn’t a financially viable way to trade Cooper, even if the team wanted to. The Broncos will need him to be more consistent throughout the season, and if he isn’t, it could lead to changes after this season.
Roster Chances: 100%
Jonah Elliss
The 2024 third-round pick had an auspicious start to his career, and expectations are high for Elliss as he enters Year 2. He is guaranteed to make the roster, and he could meet or exceed the high expectations he established as a rookie.
Roster Chances: 100%
What happens next at Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Que Robinson
As a fourth-round pick, Robinson has an excellent chance of making it, even if he weren't being expected to take a prominent role on special teams. With his expected role on special teams, and his third-phase expertise being a significant reason for getting drafted as high as he was, he will make the roster.
Roster Chances: 100%
Dondrea Tillman
Even though Tillman didn’t see the field a lot last season, he made his presence felt. He quickly stood out as the best run defender of the group, and in a unit that needs help there, that's a significant boost to his roster outlook.
However, if one of the following two players steps up, the Broncos could consider moving Tillman in a trade, similar to what they did with Malik Reed a few years ago. This is a more likely move than a Bonitto trade, which is why Tillman's chances aren't a perfect 100%.
Roster Chances: 90%
Andrew Farmer
The Broncos had Farmer around for last season on the practice squad, and they see something in him to keep him around. If he can show enough during training camp and preseason, he could push a trade of Tillman and take a roster spot.
As you can see below, Farmer's got a slim chance of doing so.
Roster Chances: 10%
Johnny Walker Jr.
The undrafted rookie has some potential as a pass rusher, but he has a long way to go as a run defender. With run defense being a significant issue in the unit, it puts Walker behind Farmer in terms of roster viability.
Recommended Articles
Now, if Walker stands out as an outstanding pass rusher, and he excels enough to make up for his liability against the run, he could surpass Farmer and Tillman, but that seems unlikely.
Roster Chances: 1%