Report: Broncos Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents
With the NFL draft wrapped up, teams immediately focus on signing college free agents, an area the Denver Broncos have excelled at, unearthing one hidden gem after another going back decades. Since the draft ended on Saturday, the Broncos have reportedly added some promising prospects, several of whom had draftable grades.
Let's take a look at the reported signings who didn't hear their names called in the draft but will still be headed to the Mile High City. These are unofficial until the Broncos confirm each signing, which usually comes via press release by the Monday following the draft.
Jaylon Allen | OLB | Memphis
Allen has played almost 1,600 snaps over the last two seasons and picked up 58 pressures and seven sacks. He's another lighter but quick and athlete pass rusher (report).
Levelle Bailey | LB | Fresno State
Despite his slight build, Bailey has proven to be a versatile linebacker for Fresno State. He excelled as a blitzer, against the run, and in coverage, although his tackling was inconsistent.
This versatility in his playstyle bodes well for his potential impact on the team (report).
Omar Brown | S | Nebraska
Brown was a Shrine Bowl standout who had many talking about him significantly moving upboards. He has eight career interceptions, though five came in 2019 at Northern Iowa (report).
Frank Crum | OT | Wyoming
Crum got much of the spotlight at the NFL Combine by running a quick 40-yard dash at his size. He is a technical mess, but the athleticism, length, and size are all there for Zach Strief to try and develop (report).
Dylan Leonard | TE | Georgia Tech
Playing at Georgia Tech, you know Leonard will have plenty of exposure as a run blocker. He played 1,626 total snaps over five years, 792 as a run blocker (report).
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Brandon Matterson | IDL | UTSA
Matterson was a rotational player over the past six years, never playing more than 480 snaps in a single season, and only broke 350 snaps in a season once. With 1,646 total snaps played, he picked up 63 pressures and 10 sacks (report).
Jordan Miller | IDL | SMU
Miller is a toolsy player but has had issues with his play on the field. The production isn’t great as a pass rusher, and he consistently had a high missed tackle rate (report).
Alec Mock | LB | Air Force
Mock is a missile when coming downhill against the run and showed reliable tackling technique. Can he work outside the tackle box and in coverage? That will be the test for him (report).
Quinton Newsome | CB | Nebraska
Newsome is a tall, slim corner who did well breaking up passes, with 15 deflected. However, he only picked off one pass in five seasons and allowed 10 touchdowns, all in the last three seasons (report).
Lincoln Victor | WR | Washington State
Victor is a small gadget-type weapon on offense. He can be used in various ways.
Victor will also add competition as a returner, and his shiftiness could make him effective as the NFL changes how it does kickoffs (report).
Blake Watson | RB | Memphis
The Broncos did a lot of work on Watson during the draft process. He is shifty and can compete for kickoff returner, but he will also compete with Jaleel McLaughlin for the change of pace back role. Watson isn’t as fast, but he has more quickness and is a little trickier to bring down (report).
Thomas Yassmin | TE | Utah
Over five years at Utah, Yassmin caught only 22 passes, but seven were touchdowns. He could bring value in the red zone and as a blocker as the Broncos look to build up the floor of their tight end corps (report).
Try-Out Invites
The Broncos are also reportedly bringing in Fresno State long snapper Nick D’Ambra, Oregon kicker Camden Lewis, and Colorado School of Mines QB John Matocha for tryouts at their upcoming rookie mini-camp. NFL Network did its 'Stump the Truck' segment during its coverage of the Day 3 of the draft, and Matocha was one of the players given to succeed.
It's also always worth looking for competition among the special teams players.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!