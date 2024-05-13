Report: Broncos Not Signing Tryout Players After Rookie Camp
The Denver Broncos hosted a group of 27 tryout players during this weekend's rookie minicamp, none of whom are departing Dove Valley having put pen to paper, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Sunday.
"Per source, Broncos not expected to sign any of their 27 tryout guys (25 rookies, 2 Pro) today," Klis posted on X. "Maybe in future. They got 4 solid days, 3 practices at Broncos' rookie minicamp to make an impression."
Perhaps the most intriguing name of the lot is former Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha, who earned an invitation to camp after a record-setting collegiate career that left him the NCAA's all-time Division II touchdown leader.
Matocha, if nothing else, relished the opportunity to audition for Broncos head coach Sean Payton and practice alongside first-round rookie QB Bo Nix.
“[He’s been] awesome and is a great dude," he said of Nix on Saturday. "Everyone around here has been extremely nice and super welcoming. Great coaches and great staff, so I’ve loved my time here.”
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The other notable tryout was ex-Packers and Saints linebacker Ty Summers, who's played in 71 NFL games primarily as a special-teamer. Summers would've competed with undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey for a backup spot in Denver's inside 'backer corps.
The full list of invites included Matocha, Summers, ILBs Aaron Brule and AJ Vongphachanh, offensive tackles Joe Bryson and Ethan Carde, nose tackles Rashad Colson and Alex Gubner, long snapper Nick D'Ambra, outside linebackers Zareon Hayes, Nyles Gaddy and Tony Pierce Jr., centers Hayden Gillum and Jacob Likes, tight end Blake Gobel, defensive end Joe Golden, safeties Jayden Goodwin and Reggie Pearson, cornerbacks Eddie Heckard and Caleb Nelson, offensive guards Oliver Jervis and Noel Ofori-Nyadu, kicker Camden Lewis, and wide receivers Hendrix Johnson, Xavier Wade, and Collin Wilson.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!