Broncos Predicted to Sign Veteran TE Zach Ertz
NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the Denver Broncos are expected to turn over every rock in their quest to build up the supporting cast of budding franchise quarterback Bo Nix.
Connecting the dots, Pro Football Network has predicted the Broncos will land three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, formerly of the Washington Commanders, on a short-term contract when the league's signing period opens March 12.
"Zach Ertz would fill the Broncos’ need for a veteran pass catcher," the outlet published Wednesday. "He would not fit the 'joker' role, but he could still be a very valuable part of the offense. At 34 years of age, he is only likely to be looking for a short-term deal on a team that can challenge in the postseason, which is a box the Broncos tick.
"Ertz proved his value last season with 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He also played well in the postseason, providing a lot of the offense for the Washington Commanders against his former team. Ertz’s experience would help Nix and any young offensive talent that the Broncos draft this offseason."
A 2013 second-round pick and former Super Bowl champion, Ertz has registered 775 receptions for 8,088 yards and 53 touchdowns across 168 career games, spread across stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Commanders.
Following a pair of injury-ruined campaigns, Ertz enjoyed something of a bounce-back in 2024, starting all 17 games with Washington while serving as a clutch safety blanket for reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 27 TE among 74 qualifiers.
The Broncos are scheduled to return three TEs next season (Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Thomas Yassmin), but Ertz — despite turning 35 in November — would undeniably raise the floor of the room without precluding the club from further investing in the position via April's draft.
Other free-agent options include New Orleans' Juwan Johnson, Cincinnati's Mike Gesicki, and the Jets' Tyler Conklin.
