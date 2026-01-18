Broncos Announce Bo Nix is Done for the Season After Wild Bills OT Win

The Denver Broncos defeated the Buffalo Bills in a wild Divisional Round playoff game that went to overtime, but it came at a heavy, heavy cost. Following the Broncos' wild 33-30 win over the Bills, head coach Sean Payton announced that quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle and is done for the season.

Nix is already scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday in Birmingham. Jarrett Stidham will be the Broncos' starting quarterback next week in the AFC Championship Game.

"On the second-to-last play in overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle," Payton said. "He's scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday of this week, which will put him out for the season. 'Stiddy' is good to go. It was the second-to-last play before he threw the pass to Mims....I don't think there's really any other questions. In other words, this just is what it is. We thought it would be best to just tell everyone now."

HC Sean Payton announced that QB Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game and will miss the rest of the season.



We got your back, 🔟. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zOGVjxAV5r — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 18, 2026

Payton could have waited until Monday to announce it, but he knew the news would get out. As he was talking at the podium, players on the team were finding out that they've lost their team captain and quarterback after such an emotionally draining win.

It's an absolute gut-punch to the Broncos. Payton was clearly shaken himself, delivering the news with a somber tone. You heart goes out to Nix, who just became the second quarterback drafted by the Broncos to win a playoff game. Now, he'll have to watch from the sideline.

"Tell you what, the one thing about it. He's such a strong, faith-based guy," Payton said of Nix. "He's sitting in the hallway with his family, and I went over, and we're all talking to him. He knows that God's got a plan for him."

Even in the midst of this devastating, shocking news, Payton tried to offer up a little levity at the podium as he recounted his hallway discussion with Nix.

"He said that he had one [broken ankle] in high school, and then he said that he had one at Auburn. And I said, 'I didn't realize that. If I would have known that, I wouldn't have drafted you (smiles softly),'" Payton said. "But he's a tough cookie... And this team, all year, has lost key players. And we'll rise up for the next challenge, and we'll go from there."

Against the Bills, Nix passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception. He also rushed for 29 yards. He put together some tough, gritty drives in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

We'll provide more information as it comes to light. This is a brutal setback for the Broncos.

Now it's on Jarrett Stidham. The Broncos will find out who they'll host in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. It'll either be the New England Patriots or the Houston Texans.

