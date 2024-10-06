Broncos vs. Raiders Inactives: Maxx Crosby a Go, Greg Dulcich a Scratch
The Denver Broncos have announced their gameday inactives vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, and there's one big surprise. Inactive for Week 5 are:
- Zach Wilson | QB
- Devaughn Vele | WR
- Kris Abrams-Draine | CB
- Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
- Greg Dulcich | TE
You read that right. Dulich is a healthy scratch vs. the Raiders — the tight end everyone expected to be a stud if he could just avoid the injury bug.
Dulcich is not nursing an injury. This is a tactical decision by Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Dulcich will be a spectator just days after Payton assured fans that he and his staff were working through "different personnel groupings" to figure out how to get Dulcich going.
“That's a great question and we're working through different personnel groupings," Payton said on Wednesday. "We have to keep finding creative ways where—not even just on third down, but first and second down. Obviously, last week was a little bit more challenging, but it's still a work in progress.”
Alas, Dulcich's inability to make himself a plausible blocker has rendered him one-dimensional. You can get away with a one-dimensional, pass-catching tight end if your quarterback is Drew Brees or Peyton Manning.
But rookie Bo Nix needs a productive running game to thrive, and Dulcich is no help there. So other than third-down opportunities, or obvious passing situations, the third-year tight end has become useless. Not good.
The Broncos will roll with Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull. Expect a heavy dose of the run on Sunday. Meanwhile, Wilson will dress (even though technically inactive) since he'll be the emergency No. 3 QB.
For posterity, here's the Raiders' inactives for Week 5.
- Zamir White | RB
- Divine Deablo | LB
- Davante Adams | WR
- Decamerion Richardson | CB
- Tyreik McAllister | WR
- Thayer Munford | OT
- Michael Mayer | TE
No Adams or White, but the Raiders will have Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, whose status we've closely monitored all week. We'll see if the Raiders have Crosby on a snap count, or if he's a full go.
Alex Palczewski, get ready to rumble at right tackle.
