3 Areas to Address, Plus a Non-Negotiable Need, for Broncos to Compete in 2021

If the Broncos are going to climb out of the AFC cellar in 2021, these four keys will have to be unlocked, one of which is non-negotiable.

The Denver Broncos are coming off a 5-11 finish in 2020, which ranked dead last in the AFC West. However, the Broncos' record is somewhat deceiving, as this team has the talent to compete with anyone in the league.

Denver fell short for a multitude of reasons, ranging from severe injuries to key contributors on both sides of the ball to positive COVID-19 tests to critical starters on the offensive and defensive line. Despite the perceived lack of talent and another disappointing finish, the Broncos can turn the tide in the upcoming season and get back in the conversation as a legitimate AFC contender.

Here are three areas the team needs to address to take that giant leap towards success and the one non-negotiable benchmark the Broncos absolutely have to get in order to climb out of the AFC West doldrums.

Retaining the Right Free Agents

The 2021 free agency period has begun, and Denver has already made some significant moves that have put a smile on the face of most fans. GM George Paton kicked off free agency by retaining fan-favorite Shelby Harris on a three-year contract worth $27 million.

Most fans and media did not think Denver would reach an agreement with Harris as it was speculated the D-lineman would garner anywhere from $6.5-8.5M annually. By getting Harris re-upped, Paton helped solidify the D-line, especially in the wake of Jurrell Casey's release last month.

The next in-house move Denver made was picking up Von Miller's option, which came at a pretty penny, as he was due $7M at the beginning of the new league year with his full salary for 2021 being $17.5M. Miller had been seen at the training facility as the team attempted to negotiate a team-friendly deal.

He rejected the idea of taking less money, but Denver knew it could not let Miller walk out that door, knowing he still had some productive years left in the tank. He's coming off a season lost fully to injury where everyone had high hopes and was eager to see him and Bradley Chubb grace the field together again.

Unfortunately, that ankle injury erased that possibility and the dream of a 25 to 30-sack season faded with it. Now that Miller is staying another year, Broncos fans can reignite that dream, and the team can continue to negotiate a multi-year deal to keep him in Denver for the remainder of his career.

Justin Simmons was franchise-tagged again, guaranteeing he'll be a Bronco this year but fans would like to see retained long-term. He's coming off another stellar season in which he proved he isn't a one-hit-wonder. Simmons will command a salary that coincides with his play and will be expected to be paid as a top-5 safety at the very least.

The question is, is Simmons just a product of the Vic Fangio system, or is he truly an elite safety who can thrive in any defense? Keeping Simmons would be the right decision as he is a ball-hawking safety in a division full of excellent quarterbacks equipped with first-rate tight ends to match.

Adding Proven Free Agents

The draft is a great way to add good young talent, but free agency is the best way to fill holes with proven playmakers. Denver will need to make moves to sure up some spots on the roster. The positions most in need of an upgrade would be cornerback, linebacker, and right tackle.

Ronald Darby is the first name the Broncos called on to help address their cornerback problem, ultimately signing to a three-year, $30-million deal on Monday. His signing was met with mixed reviews as he has struggled to stay healthy and is not known for his contributions in the turnover game.

Darby brings top-end 4.3-speed, great footwork, and excellent hip placement that allows him to stay step-for-step with any speedster in the game today. He is coming off a season where he led the league with 15 pass breakups and played all 16 games, more importantly.

Darby is projected to slide in as a day-one starter and Broncos fans hope Fangio can maximize his talents, putting his superior speed to good use. With Darby signed, the team will continue to look in free agency to fill other roster needs.

Draft Best Players Available

Teams find themselves drafting for needs in the premium rounds, passing on a once-in-a-generation talent and deciding instead to select a player to improve the roster's weakest spot. Luckily, Denver may be able to satisfy both if Virginia Tech's dynamic corner Caleb Farley or Alabama's Patrick Surtain II should fall to them at the No. 9 pick. With premier players like Farley or Surtain, the Broncos could better innoculate themselves against the AFC West's virulent offenses.

Denver could also trade back and obtain multiple picks in the premier rounds to fill holes in the defense. Trading back would allow the team to acquire an additional second and a possible third-round pick, which could put the Broncos in position to land prospects like South Carolina's Jaycee Horn or Georgia's Eric Stokes to bolster their stable of defensive backs late in the first round.

With the second-round picks, the Broncos can address the safety and coverage linebacker position by selecting UCF safety Richie Grant or Pittsburgh's Paris Ford and obtain a linebacker such as LSU's Jabril Cox or Kentucky's Jamin Davis. With the third-round pick, the Broncos could add an offensive tackle to provide depth or even start as Ja'Wuan James’ reliability is still in question.

All these steps are crucial for the Broncos to get back on the winning track but it'll all be for not if the last objective below isn't achieved.

Non-Negotiable: Lock Must Show Growth

The 2020 season was hectic with the pandemic, especially when you are a young signal-caller trying to learn a new system while continuing to work on perfecting your craft as a quarterback. Drew Lock made strides with his football IQ, as pointed out by quarterback guru Tim Jenkins.

"The football IQ side of it is what we really wanted to see throughout the season grow, and it has grown, and I think it’s something the fans should really be excited about,” Jenkins said of Lock.

Lock needs to progress with the fundamentals of the game and continue to learn from his mistakes. Eliminating throwing off his back foot, taking what the defense gives him, and knowing when to throw the ball away instead of taking unnecessary risks that can turn into soul-crushing turnovers will be key.

Bottom Line

The Broncos had their ups and downs last season but would keep most games relatively close as they would lose six games by seven points or less. The defense overachieved on the field, as they were riddled with injury, but would continue to be a bend, but do not break defense.

If the team can shore up holes in the draft and free agency, and Lock can continue to grow under center, it might just be the recipe to get the team over the hump and into the playoffs with the chance to really make some noise.

