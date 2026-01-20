Broncos 'Terminate' Defender's Contract Before Title Game

The Denver Broncos made a few procedural moves ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, officially signing quarterback Ben DiNucci to the practice squad following the season-ending ankle injury to starter Bo Nix, the team announced.

Denver also "terminated" the practice-squad contract of defensive end/outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and formally opened the 21-day practice window for running back J.K. Dobbins (as previously reported).

A former undrafted free agent, Nelson joined the Broncos in July and, after being waived at final cuts, was promptly stashed on the practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game nor in Denver's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills last week.

Nelson's departure created a necessary spot for new third-string QB DiNucci, who's expected to serve behind Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

Stiddy Will Be 'Ready'

Obviously, the Broncos' offense took a massive hit with the loss of Nix. While Stidham is a high-end reserve, his ceiling isn't nearly that of QB1's. If anything, this was reflective in Vegas oddsmakers installing the Patriots as 4.5-point road favorites at Empower Field at Mile High.

Ask Payton, however, and he'd caution to doubt Stidham at your own risk. Because what he's shown behind the scenes is about to reveal itself publicly — on the biggest non-Super Bowl stage.

"There are some quarterbacks, like in my however many years with [former Saints QB Drew] Brees, I don’t know if the backup got a crumb," Payton explained to reporters on Sunday. "Brees wanted all the reps. So the backups, believe it or not, there’s a lot of when someone is running practice against our defense, there are a lot of similar coverages, similar route concepts. They have to force themselves to get their reps. With a young quarterback, ‘Stiddy’ (QB Jarrett Stidham) would take some reps, especially during that Bye Week before the playoffs began. But in a lot of cases, I would say it would be rare around the league in a 10 [play] team period for a coach to have seven and three. All right? Then the next team period, 12 plays to be eight and four. That’s mythical. That just doesn’t happen generally in a work week. The reps are limited, and the starter wants them."

"One of ‘Stiddy’s’ great strengths is his mental aptitude and his progressions in understanding plays. There’d be practices where I’m looking at [Defensive Coordinator] Vance [Joseph], like getting pissed off because ‘Stiddy’ is making our defense look bad. He’s very accurate. He has a lot to his ball. I don’t think it’s just my philosophy. I think there are times when quarterbacks are splitting reps during the week, that means there’s a chance that team is considering playing two quarterbacks and they’re uncertain of the [No.] 1.”