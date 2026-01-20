Broncos Specialist Named to 2025 All-Rookie Team

Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw has been selected to the 2025 Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 216th overall pick of last April's draft, Crawshaw made all 17 regular-season appearances for Denver, ranking 15th in the NFL in punting average (47.6) across 75 boots, with a long of 76 yards. His average was the highest among the league's rookie punters, per the team website. He also had the third-most punts (30) downed inside the 20-yard line.

The Florida product punted four times for a 47.0 average amid the Broncos' Divisional Round playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, dropping two inside the 20 — including a 55-yarder in overtime that significantly flipped field position ahead of Denver's comeback win.

“Man, tell me at what point and who had the ball… (Laughs) We’re punting... Probably his [P Jeremy Crawshaw] punt of the year," Payton told reporters after the game. "I don’t know what the net was. You guys do, 55 [yards], no return. We have to be aggressive because a field goal beats us, and we kind of know right where that line is. We zeroed them up twice. Once they got outside of us, the runner did on a little screen, and then that last interception was a cover zero. We can’t sit back and allow him [Bills QB Josh Allen] to move around. We’re going to force his hand. Again a phenomenal play by ‘J-Mac’ (CB Ja’Quan McMillian), but it should’ve ended really with a safety which would’ve been the first in the history of football. A great play.”

Crawshaw, 24, is under contract through 2028 and appears positioned to be the club's punter for the foreseeable future.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) punts the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Other Earn PFWA Honors

On Monday, the PFWA named Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, right guard Quinn Meinerz, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and defensive back Devon Key to its All-NFL Team for the 2025 campaign. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named to its All-AFC Team.

Bonitto, Bolles, Meinerz, and Surtain were already named to the NFL Pro Bowl, while Key (first-team) and Surtain (second-team) earned All-Pro honors. Bolles and Meinerz are the first pair of linemen in franchise history to garner All-NFL placement in a single season, per the Broncos website.