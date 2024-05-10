Report: Broncos Agree to Terms With First-Round QB Bo Nix on 4-Year Deal
The Denver Broncos made short work of signing first-round quarterback Bo Nix. Instead of facing a summer full of speculation on when Nix would sign on the dotted line, the Broncos made him the first of the 2024 fround-one quarterbacks to sign his rookie contract.
ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday.
"Source: Denver’s Bo Nix is the first of the six first-round QBs to reach agreement on his new deal," Schefter tweeted.
Nix gets $18.6 million on a four-year deal. As a first-rounder, the Broncos also reserve the prerogative of excercising a fifth-year option on his deal in future, if his play justifies it.
Nix becomes the fifth 2024 draft pick to agree to terms with the Broncos. There are two more left to sign — third-round rush linebacker Jonah Elliss and fourth-round wideout Troy Franklin.
Their unsigned status shouldn't prevent Elliss and Franklin from participating at Broncos rookie minicamp this weekend. And it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos get them signed sometime while they're at the facility.
It's been a momentous couple of weeks for Nix. Denver made him a bonafide first-round pick just a few months after he finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Then Zach Wilson gave Nix his lifelong No. 10 jersey number, accepting No. 4 instead. Nix gets to rock the same jersey number he has since he first started playing organized ball — the same number his father, Patrick, wore at Auburn.
And now, Nix gets paid. Hopefully, it's all a harbinger of big, momentous things to come for the Broncos.
