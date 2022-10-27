Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.

Broncos rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have been the two names most prominently featured in the ubiquitous NFL trade rumors thus far. Shipping them out might become much more probable if the Broncos fall to 2-6 with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.

While stockpiling draft capital becomes a general manager's primary purview, it's not without pitfalls. Selling off young, key assets, in what amounts to a 'fire-sale,' opens the door to some serious second guessing further on down the line.

Thus, Paton is likely staying open to trade offers as he soaks in the sights and sounds of London this week. Part of his decision-making process will focus on how it might adversely affect locker room morale if star players get dealt away ahead of the deadline.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson knows all too well what being traded feels like, so he talked through the angst of the entire process on the subject of the Chubb and Jeudy rumors.

“I think—I heard there were some things about Chubb and Jeudy and these guys,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “I told them, ‘Listen, the greater you are, the more people will want you and the more people will keep trying to throw your name out there to see what hits and what doesn’t hit.’ I think the reality of it is that Chubb is having a really good season. He’s been amazing for us. Obviously, he’s a captain and a leader. He’s a guy that I love to play with, and I hope he’s with us for a long time. He’s special. I love playing with this guy. His competitive nature is pretty spectacular; same thing with Jerry. This guy is getting better every day and the bond we have—I mentioned to him, one-on-one, don’t take offense to it. Just know it’s something people are always going to look for you if you’re a talented player. That’s the game. If anybody knows that—I’ve experienced that.”

Chubb represents a puzzling conundrum because he is performing well on a week-to-week basis and is an established leader. On the other hand, Jeudy is still yet to fulfill his first-round potential once again this season. All things considered, that might make parting ways a tad easier, but Paton will be cautious not to pull the plug on Jeudy too quickly, either.

Star safety Justin Simmons has also been around long enough to know the nature of the business and how quickly the names above the locker stalls can change. There is an emotional connection between footballing brothers that develops strong allegiances and friendships along the way.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith breaking down at the podium upon hearing the news that his teammate Robert Quinn had been traded is emblematic of how trades can affect players and linger in the locker room long after they've been dealt. When a defensive teammate like Chubb is also a key voice in the meeting rooms and on the field, it figures to hurt if he goes elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, it's always part of the business,” Simmons said. “In terms for us, I think Chubb has been an outstanding player here. I honestly don't pay attention to any of that type of stuff. Obviously, I've heard. You hear those types of things, but I love playing with Chubb. He has been an amazing player. I think he's a great player for us. He's, in my opinion, having his best year with us. I'd love for him to be my teammate for forever.”

