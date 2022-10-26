The Bears reportedly traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, giving Philadelphia a much-needed talent on the defensive line ahead of the push for the postseason.

On the other hand, Chicago will lose a valued veteran and leader, a fact that was only further emphasized by one of Quinn’s teammates Wednesday.

Fellow Bears defender Roquan Smith was at his afternoon press conference when news of the Quinn trade broke and was clearly still processing the information when a reporter asked him what he made of Quinn’s time in Chicago. Smith tried to put his thoughts into words, but began to get emotional, covering his eyes with his shirt a few times before saying he had “a great deal of respect” for the 32-year-old pass-rusher.

After a few more seconds during which he was fighting back tears, the 24-year-old got up from the podium and left.

Quinn and Smith have played together on the Bears since 2018, when Chicago selected Smith in the first round of the draft out of Georgia. The two have gone on to comprise one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the NFL.

However, Quinn will now go after opposing quarterbacks with the Eagles, who have shown that they’re prepared to make whatever moves necessary to compete this season. Philadelphia already traded for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier this year and wide receiver A.J. Brown during the offseason to shore up other positions for its pursuit of the NFC East crown.

So far, the plan has worked out well with the Eagles racing out to a 6–0 record. They’ll look to hold onto that undefeated mark this weekend against the Steelers.

