Report: Russell Wilson Sustained Potentially 'Significant' Hamstring Injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed after the game.

Hackett did not disclose the severity of the injury, though, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it could be "fairly significant." Wilson is undergoing an MRI on Tuesday and "there's definitely some concern," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Already battling a bum throwing shoulder, for which he required platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, Wilson turned in another nondescript performance, completing 15-of-28 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown amid the 19-16 defeat. The $245 million signal-caller added four carries for 23 yards.

It's unclear when his hamstring issue arose, but Wilson was battered throughout the contest, absorbing six hits and four sacks as the offensive line afforded little protection.

"I scrambled a few times, and they played a better game than we did in the second half," Wilson said in his post-game remarks. "It was still a close game, I thought they were struggling a little bit, too, and I thought we should have won that game."

Brett Rypien is Denver's backup QB and would draw the start Sunday versus the New York Jets if Wilson cannot go.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!