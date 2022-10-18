Skip to main content

Report: Russell Wilson Sustained Potentially 'Significant' Hamstring Injury

Wilson is undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed after the game.

Hackett did not disclose the severity of the injury, though, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it could be "fairly significant." Wilson is undergoing an MRI on Tuesday and "there's definitely some concern," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Already battling a bum throwing shoulder, for which he required platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, Wilson turned in another nondescript performance, completing 15-of-28 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown amid the 19-16 defeat. The $245 million signal-caller added four carries for 23 yards.

It's unclear when his hamstring issue arose, but Wilson was battered throughout the contest, absorbing six hits and four sacks as the offensive line afforded little protection.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I scrambled a few times, and they played a better game than we did in the second half," Wilson said in his post-game remarks. "It was still a close game, I thought they were struggling a little bit, too, and I thought we should have won that game."

Brett Rypien is Denver's backup QB and would draw the start Sunday versus the New York Jets if Wilson cannot go.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_19251890
News

Report: Russell Wilson Sustained Potentially 'Significant' Hamstring Injury

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

Wilson Addresses Potential 'Division' in Broncos' Locker Room

By Keith Cummings
Melvin Gordon RB Rotation
News

Melvin Gordon Sounds Off After Broncos Benched him in L.A.

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers

By Brennan Grose
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) catches a pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Broncos OC: KJ Hamler has 'Earned the Right' for Bigger Role

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Expected to Activate S Justin Simmons for MNF

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson (87) steps on the line to nullify a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Broncos Players Deserve More Blame than the Coaches

By Thomas Hall
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during a game at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Russell Wilson on Making Changes to his Process: 'Absolutely Not'

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after tackling Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos HC Hints at Correction Made to Beat QB Justin Herbert

By Keith Cummings