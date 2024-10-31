Broncos S Delarrin Turner-Yell Makes 2024 Practice Debut
The Denver Broncos have officially started the clock on safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.
On Wednesday, Turner-Yell took part in practice for the first time this year, logging a limited session. The team now has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or leave him on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the remainder of the season.
A 2022 fifth-round draft pick, Turner-Yell has been shelved on the PUP list since the beginning of training camp — the result of a torn ACL suffered last December. The Oklahoma product appeared in 30 games prior to his injury, registering 26 solo tackles, one quarterback hit, and a pass breakup.
“Coming out of college, [he was a] good player, very good leader. The one thing that I've noticed, and you saw on tape as well is his command. ... There's confidence in everything he does. That's the most important thing as a safety—just that communication ability," former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said of Turner-Yell in 2022.
If recalled to the active roster, Turner-Yell will likely function as a reserve/special-teamer behind starters Brandon Jones and PJ Locke.
Locke, who missed Week 8 with a thumb ailment, did not practice Wednesday.
