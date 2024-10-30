Broncos Urged to Trade RB Javonte Williams, WR Josh Reynolds
Contrary to popular belief, a prominent media outlet feels the 5-3 Denver Broncos should be sellers — not buyers — at the NFL trade deadline.
Sports Illustrated proposed on Tuesday that Denver send starting running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Josh Reynolds to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, respectively, for a pair of seventh-round draft picks.
"The Broncos are fighting for a playoff spot and ought to be commended," SI's Matt Verderame wrote. "That said, Denver isn’t a contender and the running back room has been weak all year. Meanwhile, the Vikings are in the mix for the NFC North and have been relying heavily on Aaron Jones to carry the ball. Jones, 30, has been terrific, but Ty Chandler is a middling backup. The move makes sense for both sides."
"Buffalo already made its big splash before the trade deadline, sending a third-round pick to highlight a package for Amari Cooper. However, the Bills could still add another receiver to the group, helping provide more punch on the outside with Cooper and rookie Keon Coleman doing most of the damage," said Verderame. "In Reynolds, Buffalo gets an experienced veteran who has played in a litany of systems."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
In the final year of his rookie contract, Williams has largely been ineffective this season, averaging 3.8 yards per carry across a team-high 90 totes while grading out as the league's 50th-ranked RB, per Pro Football Focus. His best game came in Week 7 when he totaled 111 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
Trading Williams would save the Broncos roughly $1.8 million in salary cap space, leaving behind $951,955 in dead money, according to Over The Cap.
Reynolds, 29, landed a two-year free-agent deal from Denver this past offseason. The former Lion caught 12 of 19 targets for 183 yards and one TD prior to going on injured reserve Oct. 12 with a finger ailment. He's also recovering from an Oct. 18 shooting that left him with multiple gunshot wounds.
Moving Reynolds would clear $4.5 million in cap room, with $1 million dead, per OTC.
The NFL trade deadline is 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!