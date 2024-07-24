Payton: Broncos Will Extend CB Pat Surtain II 'When We Want To'
Patrick Surtain II said last month "that time will come" concerning a potential long-term extension with the Denver Broncos. That time, however, doesn't appear to be now for the Pro Bowl cornerback.
Addressing reporters Tuesday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was noncommittal on a new deal for Surtain, merely offering the club "would like" to get it done.
“We will keep you posted," Payton stated. "That is one of those answers of we will get to it when we want to.”
The ninth overall pick of the 2021 draft, Surtain is entrenched among the league's best at his position, securing two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod across his first three campaigns. He led the Broncos in pass deflections (12) and finished third in solo tackles (59) last season, playing 99.2% of the defensive snaps.
The 24-year-old is under contract for the next two seasons after Denver exercised his 2025 team option worth roughly $19.8 million — an immense pay raise from the $3.52 million he's slated to pocket in 2024.
Such as they did with another homegrown stud, guard Quinn Meinerz, the Broncos would wisely get ahead of a competitive market that will only grow pricier by locking down Surtain sooner rather than later. A possible financial floor was set Tuesday by Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell, who inked a four-year, $76.5 million extension with $53.4 million in guarantees.
Surtain should have no issue exceeding Campbell (and others) in likely becoming one of, if not the NFL's richest corner. But it seems the Broncos are making him work for the title.
“I want him to be himself," Payton said of his expectations for Surtain. "I think he has always been a guy that leads on the field with his performance. Maybe not as vocal as others, so I’m not looking for a change in that regard really. That being said, more ball production and there are a number of other things that I think he has as goals for himself, but I think from a leadership standpoint, that will take place on its own.”
