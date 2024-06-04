Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Sounds Off on Unresolved Contract Extension
Nobody will be surprised when the Denver Broncos finally ink star cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a lucrative new contract. Mirroring the successful all-in type approach the Minnesota Vikings took from day one with their wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Broncos' love for Surtain will inevitably be displayed soon in tangible dollar amounts.
Thus, it's no surprise that Surtain is locked in a relaxed headspace over his pending contract renewal.
"That time will come," Surtain said via the Denver Post on Monday at his Football2Fashion fundraising event. "I'm focused on being the best player I can be."
Both sides are showing a willingness to establish the relationship beyond 2024, and the Broncos' $19.8 million fifth-year option recently exercised on Surtain only further emphasized the team's investment. Ironing out the finer points of a deal that might well re-set the cornerback market should also be designed to best manipulate the Broncos' long-term salary cap situation.
Former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's toxic contract has seen GM George Paton place his chin squarely in front of a financial haymaker, but climbing up off the canvas is everything. Finding a way to spread out Surtain's cap hit would make sense, especially if the Broncos similarly attempt to attack getting guard Quinn Meinerz's cloudy future in Denver resolved.
Complications always exist when bringing players and their often troublesome agents to the negotiating table. One case study is how Courtland Sutton's tricky current impasse might come to be resolved before his absence begins to adversely affect the Broncos' offseason preparations.
As things presently stand, the Broncos are roughly $8 million under the salary cap, so they would have to be particularly creative if they opt to sweeten the pot for Sutton. While the widely held perception that Sutton is far less important than Surtain exits, the Broncos losing their No.1 receiver could make things very difficult if Bo Nix ends up as the starting QB in 2024.
The fact remains that Paton has to keep veteran building blocks in place if the Broncos are going to make some strides forward, the importance of which has only grown because this offseason has witnessed the roster being dramatically reshaped in the wake of Wilson and veteran safety Justin Simmons being released.
Indeed, Surtain is savvy enough to understand that the faces and names will change around him as the roster continues to take shape, but the 24-year-old remains positive.
"(There's) a lot of new faces coming in the building, but the standard has never changed," Surtain said. "The main focus is getting to that next step, which is the playoffs and even better."
After a rookie season plagued by injury, second-year cornerback Riley Moss figures to contribute heavily, and Damarri Mathis has experience opposite Surtain. Levels of confidence within the cornerback group have grown during OTAs, despite Moss suffering another minor injury setback, so Surtain is confident the youngsters can perform when the lights go on.
"They all (have been) making plays during OTAs and are capable of playing on Sunday's," Surtain said. "I'm looking forward to seeing (how it plays out)."
