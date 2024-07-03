How Zach Wilson's Life-Changing Decision Impacts Broncos QB Battle
New Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson has been on a roller coaster since 2024 began. The New York Jets' former No. 2 overall draft pick was traded away to the Broncos for a song.
But things are looking up for the former BYU star — at least, on a personal level. Wilson's love life has always found its way into the tabloids, but this time, he announced his engagement to Nicolette Dellanno this week with an Instagram post.
“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything," Wilson wrote on Instagram.
Dellanno replied to Wilson's announcement with her own IG post. Awe, shucks. Love is in the air.
What else looms in the Mile High atmosphere is an intense quarterback competition that's set to ignite on July 23 when Broncos training camp starts. Wilson will be pitted against rookie Bo Nix and incumbent Jarrett Stidham, with the winner earning the privilege of being the Broncos' starting quarterback.
Where does Wilson fit in? It's hard to say, although the oddsmakers seem to like his chances at winning Denver's starting job more than Stidham's, for what it's worth. To unseat Stidham, who has received the first bite at the apple with the starters thus far, Wilson will have to take a massive leap forward.
Head coach Sean Payton likes Wilson's "live" arm. But there's a lot more to playing quarterback in the NFL than that.
Shortly after acquiring him via trade, the Broncos declined Wilson's fifth-year option and drafted a quarterback in the first round. Payton and company are focused on rebuilding Wilson's confidence, which has taken a massive hit after washing out of the Big Apple unceremoniously before his fourth season.
But the future is wide-open for Wilson, even though the Broncos' made plans for theirs by way of drafting Nix. Payton has traditionally improved the stock of every quarterback he's coached, from Kerry Collins to Quincy Carter to Tony Romo and Drew Brees, with perhaps the exception of Russell Wilson.
I'd argue that Payton did all he could to make Russ a plausible starter last year, increasing his touchdown totals from 15 the year prior to 26. But I guess we'll know for sure when we see how Russ looks in Pittsburgh this season.
What it means for Zach is the opportunity to not only rebuild his confidence but also his NFL stock, even if he doesn't end up winning the job. Any quarterback who passes through Payton's purview, even for a short time, is sure to garner some interest elsewhere around the NFL — just ask Teddy Bridgewater, Trevor Siemian, and even Jameis Winston.
Can Wilson capitalize on his opportunity? Time will tell. For now, big congrats to the 24-year-old quarterback on his engagement. Good vibes.
