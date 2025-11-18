Broncos QB Bo Nix Breaks Down Failed RJ Harvey Trick Play
It could have been disastrous.
On their opening possession in Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos dialed up a trick play with running back RJ Harvey attempting a pass to quarterback Bo Nix — a high-arcing pass that forced Nix to play defensive back, nearly resulting in an interception.
But it didn't. The ball eventually hit the ground, and Denver maintained possession on the drive, settling for a field goal en route to a 22-19 victory at Empower Field at Mile High.
Afterward, Nix explained why the playcall didn't go according to plan.
“Well yeah, at that point… In practice, it was more open than that," he told reporters in his postgame press conference. "I knew when the ball was in the air, the safety did a good job, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to let this be intercepted.’ So I tried to show off my DB skills. But at the same time, you know, those plays are gimmicky. It’s either there or not. Worst case is like we throw a pick or something. When the ball was in the air, I knew it wasn’t going to be open, so just get the ball on the ground and go to the next play.”
Life Without JK
Week 11 marked the Broncos' first game without leading rusher J.K. Dobbins, who's expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. The passing game didn't suffer, as Nix completed 24 attempts for 295 yards — including multiple clutch throws on the final two drives — while engineering his eighth-career fourth-quarter comeback.
The running game ... well, it wasn't as productive. Denver totaled a scant 59 ground yards, 38 of which came via Harvey and Nix. Backup RB Jaleel McLaughlin (six rushes, 19 yards, one touchdown) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (one carry, two yards) also toted the rock to little relative success.
Nix, however, was encouraged by how the unit rallied around Dobbins' absence.
“There was no flinch from that group," he said Sunday. "I felt all week those guys were locked in, ready to roll. When you are picking up a guy like Jaleel and he’s the one filling in when you’ve played so much time with him. He’s just done an incredible job as a team player, working his way through the season, knowing his moment is going to show up, not complaining one time. I’m sure he was battling thoughts between his ears, but at the same time he never showed it. He showed up to work every day. He’s given us a great look for the defense. He gives us great explosiveness when he’s helping us offensively, and then he scores a touchdown when he gets the call. RJ does a great job just playing his game, playing his role, not having to worry about [it] too much, just be RJ, you just get the ball, you make guys miss and go score. Then ‘T.B.’ (RB Tyler Badie) has done a great job all year on third down. So those guys have done really well, especially this week when they’ve had a tough week, lose a critical player like J.K., lose a leader in J.K., but also they have good camaraderie in that room as well. They are all young which is exciting, and I know they are going to do just fine.”
Bo Talks Franklin Completion
One of Nix's aforementioned dimes — and perhaps the clutchest throw of his young career — occurred on the game-winning series when he hit WR Troy Franklin for a 32-yard gain on 2nd-and-8 from Kansas City's 47-yard line with 54 seconds remaining.
“It was a one-high, two-high side," Nix explained. "We happened to get man-to-man, and with their safeties they were kind of cheating with [WR] Courtland [Sutton]. The next man option was Troy. Breaking the huddle, it was, ‘Hey they’ve bit on this out-route to [WR] Pat [Bryant] several times and be ready for the football.’ Sure enough, they got man. Safety was in the middle of the field, he got up top, the guy’s back was turned, I threw it, and he made a great adjustment to the football.”