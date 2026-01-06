Broncos 2025 Superlatives: Handing Out MVP, DPOY, OROY, & More

The Denver Broncos emerged from the 2025 regular season with a 14-3 record and the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. It was one of the most successful regular-season campaigns in franchise history, tying the 1998 Broncos' all-time record for wins.

This team has earned itself a bye, and while the Broncos take a little break, it's a great opportunity to reflect on the 2025 whirlwind by handing out some superlatives. Who was this team's MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Comeback Player of the Year?

Let's dive in.

Comeback Player of the Year: Alex Singleton | LB

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) reacts after stopping the Green Bay Packers on fourth down during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Singleton suffered an ACL tear in Week 3 of the 2024 season, missing the rest of the games. He returned in time to start the 2025 season, and though it took a little time for him to regain his game legs, the team captain proved how valuable he is to this squad.

Singleton's Comeback Player of the Year case is magnified by the cancer scare he suffered around Week 10, which caused him to only miss one game after doctors removed a malignant tumor. Even without that one game, he finished with 135 tackles (54 solo), a forced fumble, and four pass break-ups.

Time will tell what the future has in store, as Singleton will be a free agent after this season, but despite being 32 years old, the Broncos might not want to see what it would be like without him in the middle of this defense.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jahdae Barron | CB

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch over Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Barron was the team's first-round pick, and he played from the very beginning, rotating in and out with Ja'Quan McMillian at the nickel, and providing some big relief in the secondary when Patrick Surtain II was lost for three weeks.

Were it not for two penalties committed by Riley Moss and Talanoa Hufanga, Barron would have led the Broncos in interceptions as a rookie. Alas, he finished with just one interception, after a pick-six and another one were wiped off the board by untimely fouls.

Barron appeared in all 17 games, starting five, and finishing with 35 tackles (24 solo), that one interception, and five pass break-ups. He hasn't been as impactful taking away opposing tight ends of late, but his future is very bright as a wildcard weapon in this secondary.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: RJ Harvey | RB

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Pat Bryant deserves a special shoutout, but Harvey takes the cake here. After starting out the season as the No. 2 running back, the second-rounder was called upon to take the reins as the top dog from Week 11 on.

While he's been inconsistent as a rusher, the value Harvey has brought to the table as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and his nose for the end zone have made him invaluable to the Broncos. He finished with 12 total touchdowns, the third-most by a Broncos rookie in team history.

Defensive Player of the Year: Nik Bonitto | OLB

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) strip sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) in the third fourth at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What a wild campaign for Bonitto, who notched his second straight Pro Bowl nod after posting a new career-high in sacks (14). Bonitto and Simon Fletcher are the only Broncos in team history to post back-to-back seasons of 13.5-plus sacks.

Bonitto has played through injuries this season, including a thumb that forced him to wear a club, but persevered to be there for his team. He's made some big plays in the clutch, once again, including that fateful tipped pass to win Week 13's road game against the Washington Commanders in overtime.

Offensive Player of the Year: Courtland Sutton | WR

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sutton once again was a reliable target for Nix, eclipsing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second straight year. He finished as the Broncos' most targeted receiver, with 124.

59 of Sutton's 74 receptions either went for first downs or touchdowns. He finished with seven scores, and earned his second-ever Pro Bowl selection.

Honorable Mention: J.K. Dobbins | RB

Man, imagine what numbers Dobbins would have posted if he hadn't gotten hurt in Week 10. He hasn't played since then, but still leads the team with 772 rushing yards.

Dobbins would have easily eclipsed the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his career. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, but there's a chance he could return to the Broncos in the playoffs, perhaps around the time of the AFC Championship Game, if they make it that deep.

Free-Agent Pickup of the Year: Talanoa Hufanga | S

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) under pressure from Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Hands down, Hufanga was the Broncos' best free-agent signing of 2025. Dobbins came close and may have outpaced Hufanga if he hadn't gotten hurt.

Hufanga stayed healthy throughout the year, starting all 17 games. He finished second on the team with 106 tackles (67 solo), six tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and 11 passes defensed. The only thing missing was the takeaways, and there's no question he had plenty of chances.

If Hufanga catches even half of the would-be interceptions that bounced off his hands, he would have been a bonafide Defensive Player of the Year candidate and a shoe-in Pro Bowler. I guess that's why he plays safety and not receiver or tight end, eh?

MVP: Bo Nix | QB

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nix doesn't get the love he deserves from the national press, but that old adage, "A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships," applies to him perfectly. Nix orchestrated some insane comebacks in 2025, showcasing a strong clutch gene.

Nix also led the Broncos on that 11-game winning streak, which included wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans.

Nix finished with 3,931 passing yards, a new career-high, and 25 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns, giving him 30 total scores from scrimmage.

The Broncos have a very talented roster and a great coaching staff, but this is an eight-win team without Nix at the helm. He's this team's MVP, bar none.

