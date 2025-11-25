Payton Explains 'Importance' of Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Nobody said life for the Denver Broncos would be easy without leading rusher J.K. Dobbins — and easy it was not in their Week 11 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The club managed only 59 total ground yards, 30 of which came via rookie running back RJ Harvey, who averaged a meager 2.7 yards per carry across 11 totes.

But there was a positive to emerge from the 22-19 squeaker against Kansas City. According to head coach Sean Payton, it was the lone Bronco that hit paydirt in the hotly contested tilt.

"I think looking back at it, [RB] Jaleel [McLaughlin] had a handful of good runs," Payton told reporters on Monday. "I think with the flow of a normal game, he’s going to be important for us in this stretch. Obviously, [RB] RJ [Harvey] as well, and then [FB Adam] Prentice played probably one of his better games. He didn’t just play at the fullback position, but he actually went in with some of the pressure stuff that we were getting from Kansas City on third down and was outstanding.”

Active for just the second time this year, McLaughlin converted six carries into 19 yards versus the Chiefs' stout defensive front, averaging a team-high 3.2 YPC while scoring the aforementioned touchdown on a four-yard plunge late in the third quarter.

McLaughlin, a third-year former undrafted free agent, appears to have passed Tyler Badie as Denver's incumbent RB2 behind Harvey. And despite the Broncos reportedly trying (and failing) to sign Dameon Pierce, the 5-foot-7 jitterbug is ticketed for extensive duty entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Rested off their bye, McLaughlin and company get a juicy matchup in Week 13, taking on a Washington Commanders defense that ranks 27th in rushing yards allowed per game and 25th in yards per rush allowed.

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) rushes the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Payton Uncharacteristically Noncommittal on PS2, Singleton

Said bye week could not arrive at a better time for the 9-2 Broncos, who vanquished the rival Chiefs despite missing Dobbins as well as fellow starters, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, and left guard Ben Powers.

While Powers will remain on injured reserve until December, recent reporting indicated that Surtain (who has a pec injury) and Singleton (who underwent surgery for testicular cancer) may return against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Payton, predictably, neither confirmed nor denied such speculation.

“I would never get into that on a Monday. I appreciate the question though," he told reporters, adding he's pleased with the players' progress. "Yes. I wouldn’t get into anything injury related, but I appreciate the question.”