Sean Payton’s Latest Update on J.K. Dobbins is Excellent News

One of the benefits of the Denver Broncos earning the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC is the first-round bye. The time off gives injured players exactly what they need to recover.

After missing the past two games with a hamstring injury, Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw is one of those banged-up players. On Friday, head coach Sean Payton addressed Greenlaw's outlook for the playoffs, offering some much-needed optimism on the linebacker front.

“Yes," Payton said when asked whether Greenlaw will be back for the playoffs. "I think we see most everyone back.”

When Payton said "most everyone," the first thing that comes to mind is running back J.K. Dobbins, who's been on injured reserve since Week 11. But what Payton likely meant was "most everyone" who's on the 53-man roster dealing with an injury, like defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

Still, the Dobbins question had to be asked. And Payton's response kept hope alive that Dobbins could return at some point during the playoffs.

“No comments on him yet," Payton said of Dobbins. "He’s getting close, but Dre is getting there.”

The hope of getting Dobbins back at some point in the playoffs his kept alive by Payton's remark. That's excellent news for the Broncos.

Pro Bowl left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a lower-leg injury in Week 18. I would count him in with Payton's "most everyone" remark. Bolles will be good to go for the Divisional Round.

Broncos' Ground Game Needs a Boost

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As for Dobbins, the Broncos could really, and I mean really, use him back in the fold. Since he suffered his foot injury against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos' ground attack has been the epitome of inconsistent.

Initially, Bo Nix bridged the gap by playing his best ball as a passer from Weeks 11 through 15. Alas, without a reliable rushing attack, Nix began to falter in Week 16's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That's not to say that Nix can't or won't bounce back, but of all people, Payton knows that his team's ceiling is limited without a run game. Dobbins would give the Broncos that.

RJ Harvey is a great weapon, but he's not a bell-cow running back at this stage in his career. The rookie simply doesn't see the field well as a ball-carrier, missing open running lanes, and running into blockers at the line of scrimmage a lot.

On the flip-side, Harvey is a bona fide threat to take any touch to the house, so he's very important to the Broncos. Ideally, though, that's as the team's No. 2 running back.

It worked well with Dobbins as the No. 1 and Harvey as the No. 2. It hasn't panned out with Harvey as the No. 1 and Jaleel McLaughlin as the No. 2.

Payton might want to consider reversing those roles in the playoffs, and giving McLaughlin the majority of first and second-down carries. The third-year back has averaged north of 5.5 yards per carry in each of the past three games, while Harvey's average has hovered around (and below) 3.0 yards per tote.

When will Dobbins return? It's unclear, but Payton says he's close. I've been told the AFC Championship Game would be the absolute soonest we'd see Dobbins again.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have to hang in there with the horses they've got, and punch themselves a ticket to the AFC title game, when there's a chance Dobbins could return.

