Broncos DC Reveals Nik Bonitto's True 'Best Trait'

After finding the kryptonite necklace to hang around the neck of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is getting his flowers.

Some would argue that the national media should have caught up to Joseph and the Broncos much faster than it has, but the veteran defensive coach is expected to garner significant head-coaching buzz once the hiring cycle begins in January.

While it might take a Super Bowl win to push Joseph into the defensive mastermind territory with the likes of Vic Fangio, the Broncos' coordinator is operating in rarified air, not only because of his scheme and play-calling, but also because he gets his guys to buy into his philosophy unselfishly. And Joseph now has a resume as a developer of talent.

Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto is a prime example, according to Joseph, who praised the Pro Bowler with the tone of a proud father in his conversation with ESPN 's Peter Schrager .

"It's no doubt. His get-off, [and] his instincts are off the charts. He can drop into coverage. He can cover guys. I mean, he is rare [in] that he can do every job that's required for outside linebacker at a high level," Joseph said of Bonitto. "But his best trait... he's so unselfish. He's so unselfish. Man, this kid is a team-first guy all through and through."

Cage Rusher

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Chiefs NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. | David Smith / IMAGO / Newscom World

Pass-rushing dual-threat quarterbacks like Mahomes or Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, who can devastate a defense with their legs as easily with their arms, must be done with strategy and tact. The Broncos defeated both Mahomes and Hurts, so Joseph's cage-rush model is something NFL teams will likely be looking to duplicate.

"How we rush the passer versus certain people is the cage rush... So if you're rushing four guys, it's always going to be two gaps open. So when you're cage-rushing, the edge guys have to rush with power and to crush the edge. As a speed rusher, he can win his one-on-one every single down he lines up," Joseph said of Bonitto. "So to buy into cage rush so we can contain Jalen [Hurts]. Or Patrick [Mahomes]. It's rare for a rusher because they don't want to do that."

Team-First Mentality

Sacks are the cold, hard currency that premier pass rushers deal in, and when cage-rushing, it's not as easy to stack up the numbers. So, the only conclusion you can draw is that Bonitto is chasing the ultimate piece of hardware instead of stats or individual accolades.

"So if he was allowed to just go every play, he would have already double the sacks he has. But man, he doesn't b**** at all about it. He's all team-first," Joseph said of Bonitto. "You know, we're playing one game where he's already got two sacks."

Under the tutelage of Joseph, Bonitto has gone from promising second-round pick to one of the game's most explosive sack artists, and he's gotten paid handsomely along the way. That lays a nice blueprint for what can be achieved if a player and organization can get in lockstep with a more incremental developmental trajectory.

Rise of the Rookie

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Another case study is Joseph's shrewd and steadfast plan to coach up first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron, which is slowly making him a more complete player and weapon. The Broncos' approach to developing Barron has allowed him to be worked in throughout the season, helping to alleviate the pressure.

However, introducing Barron as the boundary cornerback opposite Riley Moss in the Broncos' base defense was forced upon Joseph due to the Patrick Surtain II injury, but throwing the rookie in at the deep end has delivered positive results thus far.

"Again, it goes back to the vision for him. He's obviously a corner for us. But we have Pat [Surtain], we have [Riley]. So his vision was to be a nickel dime player in the first year, obviously, and moving forward, play some outside corner," Joseph said of Barron. "But with Pat being injured for the past three weeks, he was forced to play corner. And I'm telling you it helped him, because he went from playing nickel and dime, where it was more of a thinking man's game, to playing corner, where your physical traits had to kind of activate. And we saw it in practice, it was like, 'Man, that's the first round pick.'"

The Takeaway

By making the bold decision to reunite with the Broncos, Joseph has proven he can identify and develop talent aligned with a longer-term vision. Barron will eventually have the extensive toolbox to play inside and outside at will, and that puts the Broncos in an advantageous position for years to come.

Furthermore, just like Bonitto, you don't hear any complaints from Barron that he's been given an overloaded plate for a reason.

Joseph deserves a lot of credit for the development of these young players, for how the Broncos' defense has taken its play to the next level, and for where the team finds itself at the bye. When he gets his inevitable chance to be a head coach once again, he'll leave behind a framework in Denver that's built to last.

