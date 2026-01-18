Broncos Troll Josh Allen With Viral Photo of Wife Hailee Steinfeld in Denver Gear

Ahead of the divisional round showdown between the Bills and Broncos, fans got ahold of an old post from Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld wearing Broncos gear in 2016 and ran with it.

The famed actress and singer posted a photo of herself in a Broncos jacket celebrating Denver’s win over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 now 10 years ago. She’s inactive on X, but the old photo remained and Broncos fans had plenty of fun sharing it across the internet leading up to the playoff clash with Allen’s Bills Saturday at Mile High Stadium.

Well, one fan came prepared Saturday, with a sign showcasing the photo which the Broncos flashed on the jumbotron for the ultimate troll, certainly hoping the Bills’ star quarterback would take notice:

Allen was asked about the resurfaced photo this week by Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports, and said that he had no idea it was floating around, and that his wife was probably paid to be at the decade-old contest, laughing off the newfound attention. The Broncos made sure to not let the opposing QB get away from the picture that easy.

Allen and Steinfeld went public with their relationship in July ’24, getting married in November of that year. Last month, Steinfeld announced that her and Allen were expecting their first child.

