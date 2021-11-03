REPORT: Browns Kicked Tires on OBJ Deal

The Cleveland Browns did not make any moves at the trade deadline, but reports surfaced that the team entered talks on an Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the focal point of the NFL trade deadline. His father released an Instagram video highlighting many instances where Beckham broke open only not to be targeted.

The video encapsulated Beckham's frustrating tenure with the Browns. During his three seasons in Cleveland, he has amassed 1,500 total yards, a far cry from his productive days with the New York Giants. He and quarterback Baker Mayfield have not fostered an effective connection on the football field for inexplicable reasons.

His father's post prompted a day worth of discussion regarding Beckham, Mayfield, and the entire Browns regime. The team did not move him at the deadline, but reports have surfaced that they did enter trade talks.

ESPN's Kimberley Martin reported that talks between the Browns and Saints materialized, but several factors prevented the two sides from striking a deal.

Martin attributed the small market for Beckham to his salary and even stated that some teams believe he has "declined." Odell is owed $15 million annually through the 2023 season, meaning he won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2024.

This news comes just days after Beckham logged one catch for six yards against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He seemed generally disengaged from the action and only was targeted twice on the day.

Beckham's days with the team appear numbered, but there is still a job at hand. Cleveland is entering the most critical portion of their schedule and is currently two games back in the division standings.

Mayfield and Beckham have to do their best in the coming days to open dialogue about their issues and move on. The situation is bound to be uncomfortable for all involved, but the team will benefit from putting these issues to bed.

