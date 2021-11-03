REPORT: Browns Kicked Tires on OBJ Deal

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Reportedly Kicked Tires on Odell Beckham Jr. Deal

    The Cleveland Browns did not make any moves at the trade deadline, but reports surfaced that the team entered talks on an Odell Beckham Jr. trade.
    Author:

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the focal point of the NFL trade deadline. His father released an Instagram video highlighting many instances where Beckham broke open only not to be targeted.

    The video encapsulated Beckham's frustrating tenure with the Browns. During his three seasons in Cleveland, he has amassed 1,500 total yards, a far cry from his productive days with the New York Giants. He and quarterback Baker Mayfield have not fostered an effective connection on the football field for inexplicable reasons.

    His father's post prompted a day worth of discussion regarding Beckham, Mayfield, and the entire Browns regime. The team did not move him at the deadline, but reports have surfaced that they did enter trade talks.

    ESPN's Kimberley Martin reported that talks between the Browns and Saints materialized, but several factors prevented the two sides from striking a deal.

    Read More

    Martin attributed the small market for Beckham to his salary and even stated that some teams believe he has "declined." Odell is owed $15 million annually through the 2023 season, meaning he won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2024.

    This news comes just days after Beckham logged one catch for six yards against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He seemed generally disengaged from the action and only was targeted twice on the day.

    Beckham's days with the team appear numbered, but there is still a job at hand. Cleveland is entering the most critical portion of their schedule and is currently two games back in the division standings.

    Mayfield and Beckham have to do their best in the coming days to open dialogue about their issues and move on. The situation is bound to be uncomfortable for all involved, but the team will benefit from putting these issues to bed.

    READ MORE: 

    Aug 23, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) stand on the sidelines prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    REPORT: Browns Kicked Tires on OBJ Deal

    just now
    Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants linebacker Cameron Brown (47) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Release FB Johnny Stanton

    19 hours ago
    7EFB6E99-AB46-492C-B696-5ED807D8278B
    News

    LeBron James: ‘OBJ Will Show Again Why He’s Special, Free OBJ’

    20 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Have no Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr. Today

    18 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
    News

    Odell Beckham's Father Shares Video on Instagram

    Nov 2, 2021
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 8
    Featured Content

    Three Narratives Browns Must Dispel

    Nov 2, 2021
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) sheds a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Browns Disappointment vs Steelers

    Nov 1, 2021
    Cleveland Browns NFL tackle Jack Conklin
    News

    Jack Conklin Expected to Miss "Multiple Weeks"

    Nov 1, 2021