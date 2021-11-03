Kevin Stefanski Must Settle Browns Team Discourse

Following Tuesday's events ahead of the trade deadline it is time for head coach Kevin Stefanski to smoothen things out.

Following an eventful trade deadline, head coach Kevin Stefanski is tasked with a difficult job of navigating the current situation with star-wideout Odell Beckham Jr. while preserving the Browns' playoff interests.

Part of the solution is having an open dialogue with Odell about his frustrations in the offense. The Browns reportedly feel that he can contribute to their second-half playoff push, but the team cannot continue to let these issues fester.

Some of this responsibility falls on Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield. The two will likely talk about their issues and how to play moving forward, which could smooth things over for the time being.

However, the entire locker room will pay close attention to how this situation unfolds. If all parties can settle these problems maturely, then the Browns can return to the business at hand. On the other hand, things could spiral if the issue is not handled correctly.

Stefanski has navigated life as an NFL head coach well up until this point, but he is in the most challenging circumstance of his young career. The Browns have the potential to push for a playoff spot, but everyone has to be on the same page moving forward.

Reports will undoubtedly surface in the coming days about how Beckham, Mayfield, and Stefanski handle their dialogues. Their press conferences will also be revealing, but most of the conversations will stay in-house.

Cleveland has a very winnable slate of games on the horizon. Out of their next four opponents, only one made the playoffs in 2020. Granted, the Cincinnati Bengals are much improved, but the fact remains that Cleveland has some winnable games upcoming.

It would be in the best interest of all parties involved to bury the hatchet and move forward. Stefanski is attempting to re-energize his squad, Mayfield is playing for a second contract, and ESPN's Kimberley Martin reported that the market for Beckham was scarce.

The Browns can always revisit these issues in the offseason, but they have to play football now. Stefanski has to ensure that this team rallies around each other and pushes forward to ensure they are playing meaningful football games in December.

There hasn't been turmoil in the Browns' locker room since the days of quarterback Johnny Manziel. This situation may be overblown, and the conditions may be manageable, but Stefanski will have to respond nonetheless. Good coaches can help players bury these grievances for the time being, and we will find out shortly if Beckham and Stefanski can do that.

