This season is setup for the Cleveland Browns offensive line to assert their dominance and general manager Andrew Berry seized opportunities to bring in talented maulers at both tackles. In 2019, the offensive line struggled mightily to create a consistent pocket because of their poor tackle play and right guard performance majority of the season. The signing of right tackle Jack Conklin and drafting Jedrick Wills tenth overall in the 2020 NFL draft to play left tackle gives Kevin Stefanski two great options in the foreseeable future. Joining forces with pro bowler Joel Bitonio and ironman J.C. Tretter provides a solid foursome. The training camp battle for starting right guard and improved depth should benefit the offense in the trenches.

Depth along the offensive line can help an offense tremendously because in the case of an injury a solid backup can minimize the impact of losing a starter. Last season the Browns offensive line had a few questionable starters and limited to no depth. The 2020 season is shaping up nicely as intriguing guard prospect Drew Forbes is healthy, OT Kendall Lamm returns from injury, Chris Hubbard has a restructured contract and fifth round selection Nick Harris is a center best suited to operate in outside zone scheme. Kendall Lamm can fill the role as a swing tackle and Hubbard offers versatility across the line, both offering veteran depth behind the starters.

Drew Forbes was drafted in the sixth-round last year but really never saw the field after being placed on injured reserve following training camp. Forbes received rave reviews for his potential and should compete with Wyatt Teller for the starting RG role, who also received positive remarks from new offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Teller is likely to be the front runner in the competition after replacing Eric Kush last season and performing well on a smaller sample size. According to ESPN and NextGen Stats, on 569 snaps Teller had a 95% pass block win rate. The pass block win rate metric determines an offensive lineman’s ability to sustain a block for 2.5 seconds or more. Wyatt Teller only played 53% of the offensive snaps but his pass block win rate suggests he could sustain it over a season especially considering he will be playing next to an All-Pro tackle in Jack Conklin.

In Conklin’s final season with the Tennessee Titans he played a team high 957 snaps and earned a 92% pass block win rate. He will be joining two linemen that played all 1,066 offensive snaps for the Browns in pro bowl guard Joel Bitonio and center J.C. Tretter. Bitonio has been a mainstay along the offensive line since 2014 and finished his second consecutive pro bowl season with a 96% pass block win rate. Although he did not earn a pro bowl nod, Tretter finished with a team high 98% pass block win rate and received a well-earned contract extension back in November. Having three pro bowl caliber players along the offensive line can help young players such as Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills, and Drew Forbes perform at higher levels because of the talent Conklin, Bitonio and Tretter provide.

Jedrick Wills is the current unknown in terms of NFL standards for the starting offensive lineup. Wills comes from the University of Alabama after protecting the blindside of recent top five draft selection Tua Tagovailoa. He is now entrusted to protect Baker Mayfield’s blindside and provide much needed stability to the left tackle position since the retirement of Joe Thomas. Fortunately, Wills was regarded as the best tackle in this year’s draft class according to the future first ballot hall of fame tackle. He is recognized for his quick kick step, technical skills, and power in the run game. Even with encouraging traits there are still questions regarding Wills transition to the NFL and moving from right tackle to left tackle.

Due concerns over COVID-19, there was no physical rookie minicamp and the franchise was limited to a virtual training program. Having a potentially shortened offseason program could impact the technical aspects of playing left tackle for Wills because coaches can not physically critique any mistakes. Although in the midst of various concerns there is still plenty optimism for Wills transition because of his offensive line coach. Bill Callahan was highly influential for Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith transition from college right tackle to NFL left tackle. Smith is evidence of making the transition successfully through his seven straight pro bowl selections and two all-pro selections. Now this is not a guarantee Jedrick Wills will be a player of that aptitude, but he has the coaching staff in place to have a successful transition.

Pass protection will have a vast improvement but it is evident the run game will be the strength of the offense. Nick Chubb finished with the second most rushing yards (1,494) in the league last season. It is an impressive feat given the offenses lack of solidified identity and poor coaching. Both Chubb and Kareem Hunt will find plenty of run lanes in the new zone scheme and there should be an improvement in short yardage situations. Last year the Browns were constantly stuffed at the goal line and it is well known the play calling was a huge factor for their poor run conversion rate.

According to Football Outsiders, the Browns had an abysmal 53% power success percentage which ranked 29th in the NFL. The power success percentage is an analysis metric for run conversion on third or fourth down with two or less yards to go. It also takes into account both first- and second-and-goal with two yards or less to go. The NFL average is eleven percent higher and Kevin Stefanksi's system in Minnesota produced a 68% power success percentage. Nick Chubb only scored nine rushing touchdowns in 2019 and with improved goal line play calling he should reach double digits scores this season.

Jack Conklin was a run blocking force in Tennessee and rushing leader Derrick Henry constantly powered behind the likes on Conklin. Wyatt Teller also performed well in run blocking in his sample size which will help open running lanes. Most importantly as Wills transitions in his pass protection technique he can completely utilize his run blocking prowess that he showcased in college. Outside zone is the bread and butter of Stefanski's scheme and having two strong running blocking tackles will incentivize him to continue pounding the rock.

The starting combination (left to right) of Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, J.C. Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin is strong unit to operate Stefanksi’s zone heavy scheme and create a clean pocket for Baker Mayfield. Overall, the performance compared to last season should be dramatically improved given the team pass block win rate was 63%. The previous tackles obviously struggled, and the new offensive tackles should improve the teams overall blocking rate. Winning in the trenches is important to be a good football team and Andrew Berry’s new additions should help provide consistency in both run blocking and pass protection.