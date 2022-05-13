Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech

Rounding out their draft class, the Cleveland Browns selected center Dawson Deaton out of Texas Tech. Utilizing historical data and his game tape, projecting where Deaton could fit in with this team.

With their final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns used the 246th pick to select center Dawson Deaton out of Texas Tech. The pick was acquired from the Buffalo Bills in a trade for backup quarterback Case Keenum.

Deaton started the last three seasons at center, 33 games in all, earning Second Team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons. He also participated in the 2022 East-West Shrine Game.

Athletic Profile

Age: 22 (Born May 6th, 1999)

Height: 6'5 1/2"

Weight: 306 lbs

Arm Length: 32 7/8"

40-yard dash: 5.12

Broad Jump: 108"

Vertical Jump: 29"

3-cone: 7.52

Shuttle: 4.49

Bench Press: 24 reps

Deaton was one of the few players who did his entire workout at the scouting combine, content to stand on those numbers for his pro day. It's not difficult to see why. He's extremely athletic for the position across the board. His flexibility is his best attribute but his speed is well above the average for All-Pro.

However, there might not be a position where athletic testing is less indicative of NFL success than center, which is why the thresholds are so low. The Browns still want athletic pivots because of the wide zone scheme they run. The more athletic the center, the more they can do with him, using him as a puller as well as on screens.

Jim Cobern @Jimetrics The usage chart is more of an explanation of the type of offense Deaton played in than anything in terms of evaluation. The Red Raiders were an efficient rushing team, so they finished pretty well in that category. Deaton should get his share of credit for that. Meanwhile, pass rate simply measures how often Deaton was in pass protection, giving a sense of how many reps he had in pass protection compared to other teams. Deaton's offense and overall ability to run the football happens to fit what is typical of a long term starting center. Jim Cobern @Jimetrics Game Tape Deaton stands out due to his size. He's a tall, top heavy pivot who isn't an enthusiastic knee bender, which can leave him standing straight up at times leaning on the opponent. Deaton does have ballast for the position and whether he's pass protecting or working to the second level, opponents can be challenged simply trying to get around him, enabling him to get the block. Deaton has solid power, but he doesn't always use it. He will get some pancakes, but he operates more as a positional blocker than someone looking to dominate the opponent. Further, he tends to be a clock watcher. He plays hard until he thinks the job is over. Clean out of his stance, Deaton has pretty good initial movement, allowing him to get to his pass set or work to his run blocking assignment. His lateral movement skills are impressive and though he doesn't have to show it often, he can mirror with opponents who want to test him. Deaton's on-field athleticism is inconsistent. There are times when he looks great, pulls, getting out in front and leading the play to the second level, picking up a linebacker. There are also times where it looks like he is navigating a mine field, worried he will step in the wrong place, moving more gingerly in the process. Perhaps he was battling an injury. When working to the second level, Deaton tends to be relatively conservative in terms of breaking down early to ensure he can get the block. It limits his ability to make an impact block, but he also isn't likely to miss. Deaton tends to be a reactive pass blocker, allowing the opponent to dictate the matchup, then proceeding from there. He's patient, unlikely to lunge or get baited. Occasionally, that will get him beat by an assertive rusher with a strong initial move. Deaton pass protects like a contact hitter. He knows he doesn't need a big hit to get the job done. He just can't swing and miss. Occasionally, he is too content blocking air rather than looking for work. © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Fit, Usage and Projection

Naturally, Deaton is going to compete for a spot on the roster at center. Despite playing center exclusively for the past three seasons, he has cross-trained at both guard and tackle. He has the necessary size and athleticism to theoretically do either one, which could increase his chances of making the final roster.

It could be difficult to beat out Ethan Pocic for the backup center spot behind Nick Harris. However, Pocic is only on a one-year deal, so the plan may be to have Deaton end up on the team's practice squad to then take over the backup job starting in 2023.

As for Deaton's development, if he could strengthen his lower body, be more comfortable with a deeper knee bend and employ more consistent footwork as a puller, he could be a more complete center and a viable option if he needed to step in and play. Deaton is an intriguing prospect because he's smart and looks like a good fit in the Browns wide zone scheme, but he needs to change his body in some respects to become a good starting option in the NFL.