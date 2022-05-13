Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech

Rounding out their draft class, the Cleveland Browns selected center Dawson Deaton out of Texas Tech. Utilizing historical data and his game tape, projecting where Deaton could fit in with this team.

With their final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns used the 246th pick to select center Dawson Deaton out of Texas Tech. The pick was acquired from the Buffalo Bills in a trade for backup quarterback Case Keenum.

Deaton started the last three seasons at center, 33 games in all, earning Second Team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons. He also participated in the 2022 East-West Shrine Game.

Athletic Profile

Age: 22 (Born May 6th, 1999)

Height: 6'5 1/2"

Weight: 306 lbs

Arm Length: 32 7/8"

40-yard dash: 5.12

Broad Jump: 108"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vertical Jump: 29"

3-cone: 7.52

Shuttle: 4.49

Bench Press: 24 reps

Deaton was one of the few players who did his entire workout at the scouting combine, content to stand on those numbers for his pro day. It's not difficult to see why. He's extremely athletic for the position across the board. His flexibility is his best attribute but his speed is well above the average for All-Pro.

However, there might not be a position where athletic testing is less indicative of NFL success than center, which is why the thresholds are so low. The Browns still want athletic pivots because of the wide zone scheme they run. The more athletic the center, the more they can do with him, using him as a puller as well as on screens.

Dawson Deaton Athleticism

The usage chart is more of an explanation of the type of offense Deaton played in than anything in terms of evaluation. The Red Raiders were an efficient rushing team, so they finished pretty well in that category. Deaton should get his share of credit for that. Meanwhile, pass rate simply measures how often Deaton was in pass protection, giving a sense of how many reps he had in pass protection compared to other teams.

Deaton's offense and overall ability to run the football happens to fit what is typical of a long term starting center.

Dawson Deaton Usage Rate

Game Tape

Deaton stands out due to his size. He's a tall, top heavy pivot who isn't an enthusiastic knee bender, which can leave him standing straight up at times leaning on the opponent. Deaton does have ballast for the position and whether he's pass protecting or working to the second level, opponents can be challenged simply trying to get around him, enabling him to get the block.

Deaton has solid power, but he doesn't always use it. He will get some pancakes, but he operates more as a positional blocker than someone looking to dominate the opponent. Further, he tends to be a clock watcher. He plays hard until he thinks the job is over.

Clean out of his stance, Deaton has pretty good initial movement, allowing him to get to his pass set or work to his run blocking assignment. His lateral movement skills are impressive and though he doesn't have to show it often, he can mirror with opponents who want to test him.

Deaton's on-field athleticism is inconsistent. There are times when he looks great, pulls, getting out in front and leading the play to the second level, picking up a linebacker. There are also times where it looks like he is navigating a mine field, worried he will step in the wrong place, moving more gingerly in the process. Perhaps he was battling an injury. 

When working to the second level, Deaton tends to be relatively conservative in terms of breaking down early to ensure he can get the block. It limits his ability to make an impact block, but he also isn't likely to miss.

Deaton tends to be a reactive pass blocker, allowing the opponent to dictate the matchup, then proceeding from there. He's patient, unlikely to lunge or get baited. Occasionally, that will get him beat by an assertive rusher with a strong initial move. Deaton pass protects like a contact hitter. He knows he doesn't need a big hit to get the job done. He just can't swing and miss. Occasionally, he is too content blocking air rather than looking for work.

Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive center Dawson Deaton (73) blocks Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Eli Huggins (92) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Fit, Usage and Projection

Naturally, Deaton is going to compete for a spot on the roster at center. Despite playing center exclusively for the past three seasons, he has cross-trained at both guard and tackle. He has the necessary size and athleticism to theoretically do either one, which could increase his chances of making the final roster.

It could be difficult to beat out Ethan Pocic for the backup center spot behind Nick Harris. However, Pocic is only on a one-year deal, so the plan may be to have Deaton end up on the team's practice squad to then take over the backup job starting in 2023.

As for Deaton's development, if he could strengthen his lower body, be more comfortable with a deeper knee bend and employ more consistent footwork as a puller, he could be a more complete center and a viable option if he needed to step in and play. Deaton is an intriguing prospect because he's smart and looks like a good fit in the Browns wide zone scheme, but he needs to change his body in some respects to become a good starting option in the NFL.

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns 2022 Schedule

By Staff Report12 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) and the Bearcats take the field in the first quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship Syndication The Enquirer
News

Browns have officially signed seven of their 2022 NFL Draft picks

By Brandon Little13 hours ago
3A248197-997C-4365-9EE4-0D186C20CE6F
News

Cleveland Browns sign David Bell and Alex Wright

By Brandon Little14 hours ago
Oct 10, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) celebrates with safety Fred Peters (38) after an incomplete pass against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Rookie CB Martin Emerson

By Sam Penix20 hours ago
Oct 29, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) back on defense against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Five Remaining Free Agent Targets for the Cleveland Browns

By Sam PenixMay 12, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) reacts during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Isaiah Thomas, DE Oklahoma

By Pete SmithMay 12, 2022
Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; The helmets of Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Israel Woolfork joins Browns thanks to Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship

By Brandon LittleMay 11, 2022
Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) in action during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma

By Pete SmithMay 11, 2022