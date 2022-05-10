Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jerome Ford, RB Cincinnati

Game Tape

As a runner, Ford is a power back with speed. He can make adjustments and some slight cuts, but he's not particularly agile and when he's trying to make opponents miss. It can look like he's cutting in sand. Some of that is also because he can end up diagnosing how he should read a block a hair late, which causes him to stop and start.

Ford's vision isn't great. He's far more comfortable running in gap concepts with a predetermined lane as opposed to identifying the correct running lane in zone. At times, he can make some good runs, varying his timing when to hit the hole or making some cuts in tight spaces to extend the run.

In short yardage and goal line situations, Fords has excellent discipline. If he needs to get a yard, he's going to get behind his pads and find a way to get that yard. That is also a strength of his as he does show functional power and contact balance in absorbing contact he can anticipate. He's been terrific cashing in opportunities near the goa line.

That said, he's more comfortable running to the perimeter. The fewer defenders, the more confident and aggressive he tends to be. It also allows him to show off his speed. When he has the space, he can take it all the way. Usually, he's only going the distance as a runner if it's blocked open for him. He can occasionally create yardage on his own, but he mostly takes what is given, potentially driving his legs to fall forward on contact when he's tackled.

Ford is a smooth receiver, demonstrating natural hands for the position. He's a confident route runner in what the Bearcats asked him to do. Sure, Ford can be a check down target, but he's terrific on concepts like wheel and angle routes. He can adjust and catch passes without slowing down, which can enable him to create explosive plays, potentially creating a quick score. He was often a mismatch and averaging 10.48 yards per reception as a running back is outstanding.

Ford is a willing blocker and has plenty of experience in pass protection, but the results are inconsistent. Once again, his vision can end up betraying him and he can be slow to get his feet in position. Ford doesn't always maintain a good base despite his strength. Still, he clearly has the ability to be effective and just needs more reps.