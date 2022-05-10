Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jerome Ford, RB Cincinnati
With the 156th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Jerome Ford, a running back out of the University of Cincinnati. The Browns have selected Bearcats in back to back seasons as they selected James Hudson III, an offensive tackle in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The pick was acquired in a trade down from the 118th pick that also netted the Browns a fourth-round pick in 2023 from the Minnesota Vikings.
Ford started his career at Alabama. After redshirting his first season, he started one game, appearing in four. He then transferred to Cincinnati and played the past two seasons, becoming the feature back in 2021 where he set a record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 19.
Athletic Profile
Age: 22 (Born September 12th, 1999)
Height: 5'10 1/2"
Weight: 210 lbs
Arm Length: 30 5/8"
40-yard dash: 4.46
Broad Jump: 118"
Vertical Jump: 31"
3-cone: 7.31 (Pro Day)
Shuttle: 4.22 (Pro Day)
Ford's speed stands out as the rest isn't particularly impressive. It doesn't quite reach that 79 mark he needs from one of his attributes. His explosion is poor based on testing and his agility is only slightly better. His age is fine.
Production
2021 (Best Season)
Total Yardage: 1,540 yards (26.5%)
Rushing Yards: 1,320 (6.14 yards per carry)
Receiving Yards: 220 on 21 receptions (6.5%)
Touchdowns: 20
Ford had a good, productive season this past season. He wasn't a featured part of the offense in 2020, so it's really the only season he had in college to be a workhorse back.
Ford was a productive part of the passing game, but he was a relative cog in the offense given the number of weapons the Bearcats had at their disposal. So while Ford did enough to make a mark, his receiving skills on their own are not enough to project him to becoming a long term starter in the NFL.
The strength of schedule provides a needed boost for Ford, moving him into the starter category based on production. The Bearcats defeated Notre Dame on the road and lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round of the college football playoff.
Game Tape
As a runner, Ford is a power back with speed. He can make adjustments and some slight cuts, but he's not particularly agile and when he's trying to make opponents miss. It can look like he's cutting in sand. Some of that is also because he can end up diagnosing how he should read a block a hair late, which causes him to stop and start.
Ford's vision isn't great. He's far more comfortable running in gap concepts with a predetermined lane as opposed to identifying the correct running lane in zone. At times, he can make some good runs, varying his timing when to hit the hole or making some cuts in tight spaces to extend the run.
In short yardage and goal line situations, Fords has excellent discipline. If he needs to get a yard, he's going to get behind his pads and find a way to get that yard. That is also a strength of his as he does show functional power and contact balance in absorbing contact he can anticipate. He's been terrific cashing in opportunities near the goa line.
That said, he's more comfortable running to the perimeter. The fewer defenders, the more confident and aggressive he tends to be. It also allows him to show off his speed. When he has the space, he can take it all the way. Usually, he's only going the distance as a runner if it's blocked open for him. He can occasionally create yardage on his own, but he mostly takes what is given, potentially driving his legs to fall forward on contact when he's tackled.
Ford is a smooth receiver, demonstrating natural hands for the position. He's a confident route runner in what the Bearcats asked him to do. Sure, Ford can be a check down target, but he's terrific on concepts like wheel and angle routes. He can adjust and catch passes without slowing down, which can enable him to create explosive plays, potentially creating a quick score. He was often a mismatch and averaging 10.48 yards per reception as a running back is outstanding.
Ford is a willing blocker and has plenty of experience in pass protection, but the results are inconsistent. Once again, his vision can end up betraying him and he can be slow to get his feet in position. Ford doesn't always maintain a good base despite his strength. Still, he clearly has the ability to be effective and just needs more reps.
Fit, Usage and Projection
Ford's fastest path to the field will be on third down. He has to get better in pass protection, but he looks capable of making an impact as a receiver immediately. It will be difficult to do initially with Kareem Hunt on the depth chart, but whether he's operating out of the backfield or lined up outside, he can be a matchup problem.
As a runner in particular, he has some similarities with Hunt in terms of where he succeeds. The hope is he can improve his vision to be able to be more effective in the Browns wide zone scheme, thereby unlocking his speed in more open field opportunities.
As it is, he should be able to function in gap concepts and short yardage situations, which is exactly what Hunt has done in his tenure with the Browns. Short of injuries, Ford's going to be the third running back on the depth chart at best this year. That could allow him to be groomed to replace Hunt next season.
Worst case scenario, Ford is a back who will get what's blocked for him and could offer value in the passing game. He projects as a role player that could step in and carry a game here or there, but he's unlikely to be a feature back in the NFL and may not stop the Browns from drafting another running back as soon as 2023 to fill out the depth chart behind Nick Chubb.