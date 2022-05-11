Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma
In the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma wide receiver Michael Woods II. Woods began his career at Arkansas where he played for three seasons before making the move to Oklahoma.
Woods has appeared in a total of 43 games in his collegiate career, catching a total of 118 passes in that time. He also participated in the 2022 NFLPA Bowl.
Athletic Profile
Age: 22 (Born March 19th, 2000)
Height: 6'1 1/8"
Weight: 204 lbs
Arm Length: 33"
40-yard dash: 4.55
Broad Jump: 125"
Vertical Jump: 34.5" (35.5" at Pro Day)
3-cone: 7.07 (Pro Day)
Shuttle: 4.46 (Pro Day)
Woods has good explosion for his size. He's got a strong build and shows power in his game. His raw speed isn't as impressive and while his 3-cone isn't bad, his shuttle, which measures ankle flexibility, is pretty poor.
Production
2020 (Best Season)
Receptions: 32
Receiving Yards: 619 (25.7%)
TDs: 5
2021 (Last Season)
Receptions: 35
Receiving Yards: 400 (11.6%)
TDs: 2
Woods' best season came in his final year at Arkansas when he was playing with Treylon Burks. He had a good year. Unfortunately, when he transferred to Oklahoma, his production didn't transfer with him. He was the second leading receiver on the team, but only 66 yards separated second from fifth. Marvin Mims was the leading receiver for the Sooners with 705 yards, but his market share of .20.5 percent was lower than what Woods had at Arkansas as the second option to Burks.
Woods gets a slight boost from strength of schedule, but everything about this selection seems to hope that he will be a better player in the NFL than he was in college.
Game Tape
While Woods predominately operated on the boundary in his collegiate career, he occasionally played from more of a flexed role as well. His strength enables him to run confidently off the line of scrimmage without often having to run around defensive backs. They tend to have to give way when he runs at them and Woods didn't waste that advantage.
That has been the key to Woods being effectiveness in the vertical passing game, fighting for real estate near the sideline giving him room to adjust and make catches down the field. This was a big part of his game at Arkansas.
One of the issues with Woods is he will limit his own catch radius. When he attacks the ball outside his frame, the results are good including some spectacular grabs like this one against Texas, but when the ball is on him, he has a habit of it into body, short-arming catches. Woods has strong hands when he uses them, able to pluck the ball out of the air cleanly.
Woods makes a smooth transition from pass catcher to run after catch. His strength occasionally affords him the ability to bully tacklers, running through arm tackles. He will use a stiff arm and while he's not making jump cuts and drastic changes of direction, he has pretty good vision, able to weave around opponents to maximize opportunities. Woods may not have elite speed, but he's not easy to catch from behind. This could be the most intriguing part of his game because he's confident and dynamic with the ball in his hands.
What makes this particularly attractive is that he's able to catch a hitch and create from there. He just has a tendency to get a little extra when he catches the ball.
Woods is strong at the point of attack in blocking. He was often able to overwhelm defenders with his physicality, willing to work his feet to maintain position. While this isn't the reason to draft Woods, it's a nice bonus having played for a heavy running offense like the Razorbacks in preparation for what the Browns have done.
Fit, Usage and Projection
Woods was largely a traits pick. There is some production and a plenty of experience, but not enough to select the player. The Browns have to like his strength. With Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and fellow rookie David Bell, the Browns have a group of receivers that can give them a size and strength advantage.
Woods is going to have to earn a spot on the final roster, which could be easier said than done. He was drafted, so he may have a leg up, but the Browns followed the draft by signing three undrafted free agents and they are a good enough team where draft picks aren't guaranteed to make the team. That could result in finding a spot with another team or signing with the practice squad. The ability to contribute on special teams will likely play a significant role in this determination, which is another area where Woods physicality could benefit him.
In the event Woods makes the final roster, he profiles as a backup receiver that should be able to play anywhere. He doesn't have a ton of experience inside but his strength and willing to operate in traffic should help him there. Woods could be a receiver that extends drives and creates with the ball in his hands after the catch while occasionally being able to win down the field.
Based largely on his lackluster production and a decent but not overwhelming athletic profile, Woods likely profiles as a backup and role player.