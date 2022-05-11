Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma

Game Tape

While Woods predominately operated on the boundary in his collegiate career, he occasionally played from more of a flexed role as well. His strength enables him to run confidently off the line of scrimmage without often having to run around defensive backs. They tend to have to give way when he runs at them and Woods didn't waste that advantage.

That has been the key to Woods being effectiveness in the vertical passing game, fighting for real estate near the sideline giving him room to adjust and make catches down the field. This was a big part of his game at Arkansas.

One of the issues with Woods is he will limit his own catch radius. When he attacks the ball outside his frame, the results are good including some spectacular grabs like this one against Texas, but when the ball is on him, he has a habit of it into body, short-arming catches. Woods has strong hands when he uses them, able to pluck the ball out of the air cleanly.

Woods makes a smooth transition from pass catcher to run after catch. His strength occasionally affords him the ability to bully tacklers, running through arm tackles. He will use a stiff arm and while he's not making jump cuts and drastic changes of direction, he has pretty good vision, able to weave around opponents to maximize opportunities. Woods may not have elite speed, but he's not easy to catch from behind. This could be the most intriguing part of his game because he's confident and dynamic with the ball in his hands.

What makes this particularly attractive is that he's able to catch a hitch and create from there. He just has a tendency to get a little extra when he catches the ball.

Woods is strong at the point of attack in blocking. He was often able to overwhelm defenders with his physicality, willing to work his feet to maintain position. While this isn't the reason to draft Woods, it's a nice bonus having played for a heavy running offense like the Razorbacks in preparation for what the Browns have done.