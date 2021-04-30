Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Day Two Draft Prospects for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have three picks on Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft and these prospects are potential fits in rounds two and three.
Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns had the opportunity to celebrate for a short moment on Thursday night as the franchise got their guy in Greg Newsome II at selection twenty six. As the draft board changed with numerous trades up and down the board, it became quite favorable for the Browns based on their areas of need. Late in the top ten, two cornerbacks came off the board in back-to-back picks to the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. The concern slightly began that the Browns would miss out one of the top four corners if a run on corners continued. Much in the Browns favor only Caleb Farley came off the board prior to their first pick and Andrew Berry upgraded the cornerback group once again.

Now heading into day two there are still adequate players that can help contribute in year one. Upgrading boundary corner was one of the biggest needs on the roster and Greg Newsome fulfills that need nicely. Positions on the roster that still need to be upgraded are as follows: EDGE, Wide Receiver, Defensive Tackle, Safety, and Linebacker. There are plenty of players that can fit the bill from improving the short term depth and long term value in each position group.

Heading into day two, the Browns and Andrew Berry have picks #59 (round 2), #89 (round 3), and #91 (round 3) to work with. Based on the teams need and the players available there is strong possibility that Andrew Berry will look to move up in the draft. Positions that may require a move up in the second round include EDGE, Linebacker and Wide Receiver. The best players available at these positions may go at the top of round two as teams addressed other areas of need on day one. While trading up could be ideal, if players are coming off the board faster than anticipated then Berry may move down in the third round chasing better value.

These prospects are names to keep an eye out for as they meet the criteria the Browns need on offense or defense.

EDGE

EDGE, Joseph Ossai – Texas

EDGE, Azeez Ojulari – Georgia

EDGE, Carlos Basham – Wake Forest

The remaining EDGE prospects are much different than what some may have hoped for as players such as Payton Turner and Joe Tyron went late in the first round. Those two rushers fit more ideally in the mold of a 4-3 defensive end than the three mentioned above. Ossai, Ojulari, and Basham are all good edge rushers that are smaller and ideally suited as standup rusher. The flexibility of Joe Woods’ defensive scheme allows for a linebacker-esk player rushing off the edge. Of the three Ojulari has the best rushing skillset and Ossai offers the most versatility on the edge.

Linebacker

LB, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah falling out of the first round is quite a surprise for many given his talent. JOK offers the skillset of a modern day linebacker that can run sideline to sideline and play in coverage. In the Browns defense he would be utilized more a rover/safety than a linebacker. The versatility he would bring playing in the box or covering the slot is a great tool to employ on defense. Given his talent he is likely a player Berry would have to trade up for.

Wide Receiver

WR, Elijah Moore

WR, Terrace Marshall – LSU

WR, Rondale Moore – Purdue

WR, Dyami Brown – UNC

WR, Josh Palmer – Tennessee

If there is a position group that could almost guarantee an upgrade on day two it would be wide receiver. There are plenty of options to choose from and there numerous teams looking to draft a young wideout. The type of player the Browns need to add for the position group is someone with speed that stretches opposing defenses vertically. Players that fit that bill include Elijah Moore, Rondale Moore, and Dyami Brown. With the exclusion of Brown, these three receivers are smaller but bring a lot of speed on the outside. If the Browns miss out on those types of burners then Terrace Marshall is a receiver in round two that could potentially develop into a number one offering all the intangibles. Lastly, Josh Palmer is a vertical threat that could be available late in round three.

Defensive Tackle

DT, Christian Barmore – Alabama

DT, Alim McNeill – N.C. State

DT, Milton Williams – Louisiana Tech

DT, Tommy Togiai – Ohio St.

The interior defensive line group is an odd position given the lack of top tier talent. Yet, there is a good possibility there is a run on defensive tackles in the middle of round two. Christian Barmore could likely be the first defensive tackle off the board on day two and Alim McNeil may have case to be as well. If Andrew Berry sees value staying at selection 59 then someone like Milton Williams could be the pick. The Browns need more depth at nose than say three techniques but flexibility on the interior is a plus. Lastly, Tommy Togiai is a solid option in the third round and a name to keep an eye on is Jay Tufele out USC in the third as well.

Safety

S, Trevon Moehrig – TCU

S, Elijah Molden – Washington

S, Jamar Johnson – Indiana

S, Jevon Holland – Oregon

Lastly, safety may offer the best draft capital value picking late in the second round. Joe Woods wants to employ three safeties heavily this year and the position lacks quality depth behind the starters. It should be a guaranteed lock that Trevon Moehrig is the first safety off the board given his talent. With no safeties going in the first round there could be a mini run on the position to start day two. Elijah Molden and Jevon Holland are two options that provide quality depth in the slot and have the versatility to play deep. While Jamar Johnson looks to be a more traditional free safety option to help sure up the third level.

There are plenty of options available to improve the defense and Andrew Berry will look to improve it in some form or fashion. The defensive line could see improvement in the second round and wide receiver has a good chance to surprise many. Overall expect Berry and the Cleveland Browns to be more active with trades on day two than on day one.

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
