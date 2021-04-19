Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Dyami Brown, WR North Carolina

One of the more seemingly obvious fits for the Cleveland Browns at wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft is Dyami Brown out of North Carolina.

With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have their own tastes and board based on what they are trying to do in every phase of the game. Based on what is known about what they want to do, some prospects stand out as fits including Dyami Brown, wide receiver from North Carolina.

Age: 21 (Born November 1st, 1999)

Height: 6' 5/8"

Weight: 189 pounds (Pro Day)

Arm Length: 32 3/4"

40-Yard Dash: 4.45

Vertical: 35.5"

Broad Jump: 10'8"

Shuttle: 4.35

3-Cone: 6.85

Bench Press: 18 reps

Brown measured smaller and lighter than it appeared he might, but he put together a really impressive athletic profile. His 4.45 40 is great and yet it gets lost in a field of receivers that were putting up numbers in the 4.3's.

The really pleasant surprise with Brown was his agility and balance. His speed and explosion seemed like they would test well based on his tape, but that enabled him to have an all-around solid profile.

Production: 55 receptions, 1,099 yards (32.4 percent), 8 TDs in 2020

If there were going to be a wide receiver by committee trying to piece together what's important to the Browns in the position and what they need to round out the group, it would probably look a lot like Dyami Brown.

Fast, able to go down the field, he can stretch the field and will make some spectacular catches in the process. He's strong enough to establish position and own space as well to create separation at the catch point.

He's also able to catch a pass underneath and create with the ball in his hands. Quick enough to shake an opponent, he also has the strength to run through tackles and is balanced enough to keep his feet and keep running. Brown is also fast enough where if he gets a seam, he has the capability to take it all the way.

There are drops. Too many of them and they need to be cleaned up often times, but he will balance that with some incredible highlights where he catches passes through contact down the field, snatching the ball out of the air.

Part of the issue for Brown is he has a tendency to body catch passes that are going to hit him center mast, cradling the ball against his torso. He's absolutely capable of going outside his frame to catch passes, but when he can use his body, he often does including when he goes up in the air.

As a route runner, Brown is not terribly nuanced in his approach. He keeps it simple. Go fast, make one move, usually a stutter or feint step, then go to another gear. That lack of refinement bit him a little bit when he faced off against upper echelon corner prospects during his collegiate career.

In 2019 against Virginia Tech, including Caleb Farley, Brown caught two passes for 53 yards. Against Florida State in 2020 against Asante Samuel Jr., Brown caught four passes for 53 yards. That doesn't seem like a bad day but Samuel's coverage was a major factor in why the Seminoles upset North Carolina.

Brown fared better against Ifeatu Melifonwu or Syracuse, catching six passes for 94 yards. The level of competition is good for Brown, but it also exposes growth he still needs to make as he gets to the NFL. Brown needs to vary his approach more to keep opposing corners off balance.

The last element of Brown's game that seems attractive to what the Browns want is his blocking. He's not always competitive, but when he wants to do it, Brown gets in position and flashes a mean streak, looking to drive the opponent down the field. He's not satisfied just to get in the way, which fits what the Browns demand from that position. Brown just needs to be more consistent.

Brown might start out as a deep threat, but he has the skill set to operate underneath, running drags, slants, hitches, and more. His ability to win deep should open up more opportunities to win underneath and then make plays with the ball in his hands.

Where the Browns Might Select Him: Brown is a safe bet to goon day two of the NFL Draft. For the Browns, it's largely a question of if they feel like they need to select him at 59th pick or if they would move up from one of their third round picks to get him in what is a loaded class.

READ MORE: Browns Fits in the 2021 NFL Draft - Payton Turner, EDGE Houston