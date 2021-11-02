Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Three Narratives Browns Must Dispel

    The Browns have a few lingering storylines hovering over their heads two months into the 2021 season.
    Author:

    The Browns are currently 4-4 and are at the bottom of the AFC North. They are only two games out of first place but have a few narratives they have to dispel if they want to turn things around.

    Cleveland is in a similar situation record-wise to where they were last season. The context of these two situations is very different, but the bottom line remains the same: November will be crucial in determining if they make the playoffs.

    While many have clamored for drastic changes, that may not be the answer at this point. The Browns are at a crossroads and have to correct a few serious issues, but they still can be a dangerous team.

    4th Quarter Dilemma 

    While the argument can be made that Cleveland doesn't have many glaring late-game weaknesses, the reality of the situation is that they have blown three fourth-quarter leads through eight games.

    NFL games usually come down to late-game execution, so it is irresponsible to point a finger and say they could be 7-1 if not for late-game performance. The mark of a playoff team is battling back from challenging situations, and no one cares if you were winning going into the fourth.

    With that being said, they can take these instances and build on them to maintain leads in the future. Cleveland has yet to play in unison down the stretch of close games. 

    Whether it is untimely drops from receivers, overthrown balls from quarterback Baker Mayfield, or an inexplicable draw call from head coach Kevin Stefanski, something has gone awry in every circumstance.

    There will undoubtedly be some tight games as the season progresses, meaning the Browns have to lay their issues to bed and take control of these games in the fourth quarter.

    Read More

    Baker Mayfield Can't Play

    This headline serves a double purpose. Some fans feel that Mayfield physically isn't healthy enough to play, while others have sold all stock on the quarterback and think that the Browns have to move on.

    While we can't speak on Mayfield's health, that is his business if the second opinion cleared him and he feels comfortable managing the pain. Since the injury, his play has not been detrimental to the team, which indicates that he can play through.

    As for the second crowd, Mayfield has continuously proven that he belongs. He has been underwhelming to start the 2021 season, and he needs to improve moving forward if the team hopes to return to the playoffs.

    However, history shows us that he improves as the season progresses. In November, he has thrown for 19 touchdowns against three interceptions. He needs to return to form in these next few games to kick-start the offense.

    Self-Inflicted Wounds

    Cleveland continues to have a few plays every game that leave fans scratching their heads. Whether it be sloppy penalties or miscommunications in the backend, the Browns have shot themselves in the foot over and over again.

    There are many examples you can point to, but they can't continue to happen. The offense is routinely putting themselves behind the sticks with pre-snap penalties, and the defense had a few glaring missed assignments early in the year.

    The mark of a well-coached football team is that they never put themselves at a disadvantage. The Browns are a well-coached team overall but have a few spots here and there that need to be cleaned up.

    The team has already started to correct these in recent weeks, but against Pittsburgh, the issues re-emerged. The offense had several holding penalties that stalled drives, and safety Ronnie Harrison received a sentence for a hit out of bounds.

    READ MORE: 4 Thoughts on Browns Disappointment Against Steelers

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 8
    Featured Content

    Three Narratives Browns Must Dispel

    just now
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) sheds a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Browns Disappointment vs Steelers

    18 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns NFL tackle Jack Conklin
    News

    Jack Conklin Expected to Miss "Multiple Weeks"

    18 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Poor Return on Investment at Wide Receiver Impossible to Ignore After Steelers Loss

    Oct 31, 2021
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Browns Offense Cannot Get Out of Its Own Way in Loss to Steelers

    Oct 31, 2021
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Winners & Losers: Browns Fall at Home to Steelers

    Oct 31, 2021
    Cleveland Browns John Johnson III celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 17-14. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns6
    News

    Browns John Johnson III Ruled Out With Neck Stinger

    Oct 31, 2021
    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Jack Conklin Ruled Out With Elbow Injury

    Oct 31, 2021