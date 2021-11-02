Three Narratives Browns Must Dispel

The Browns have a few lingering storylines hovering over their heads two months into the 2021 season.

The Browns are currently 4-4 and are at the bottom of the AFC North. They are only two games out of first place but have a few narratives they have to dispel if they want to turn things around.

Cleveland is in a similar situation record-wise to where they were last season. The context of these two situations is very different, but the bottom line remains the same: November will be crucial in determining if they make the playoffs.

While many have clamored for drastic changes, that may not be the answer at this point. The Browns are at a crossroads and have to correct a few serious issues, but they still can be a dangerous team.

4th Quarter Dilemma

While the argument can be made that Cleveland doesn't have many glaring late-game weaknesses, the reality of the situation is that they have blown three fourth-quarter leads through eight games.

NFL games usually come down to late-game execution, so it is irresponsible to point a finger and say they could be 7-1 if not for late-game performance. The mark of a playoff team is battling back from challenging situations, and no one cares if you were winning going into the fourth.

With that being said, they can take these instances and build on them to maintain leads in the future. Cleveland has yet to play in unison down the stretch of close games.

Whether it is untimely drops from receivers, overthrown balls from quarterback Baker Mayfield, or an inexplicable draw call from head coach Kevin Stefanski, something has gone awry in every circumstance.

There will undoubtedly be some tight games as the season progresses, meaning the Browns have to lay their issues to bed and take control of these games in the fourth quarter.

Baker Mayfield Can't Play

This headline serves a double purpose. Some fans feel that Mayfield physically isn't healthy enough to play, while others have sold all stock on the quarterback and think that the Browns have to move on.

While we can't speak on Mayfield's health, that is his business if the second opinion cleared him and he feels comfortable managing the pain. Since the injury, his play has not been detrimental to the team, which indicates that he can play through.

As for the second crowd, Mayfield has continuously proven that he belongs. He has been underwhelming to start the 2021 season, and he needs to improve moving forward if the team hopes to return to the playoffs.

However, history shows us that he improves as the season progresses. In November, he has thrown for 19 touchdowns against three interceptions. He needs to return to form in these next few games to kick-start the offense.

Self-Inflicted Wounds

Cleveland continues to have a few plays every game that leave fans scratching their heads. Whether it be sloppy penalties or miscommunications in the backend, the Browns have shot themselves in the foot over and over again.

There are many examples you can point to, but they can't continue to happen. The offense is routinely putting themselves behind the sticks with pre-snap penalties, and the defense had a few glaring missed assignments early in the year.

The mark of a well-coached football team is that they never put themselves at a disadvantage. The Browns are a well-coached team overall but have a few spots here and there that need to be cleaned up.

The team has already started to correct these in recent weeks, but against Pittsburgh, the issues re-emerged. The offense had several holding penalties that stalled drives, and safety Ronnie Harrison received a sentence for a hit out of bounds.

