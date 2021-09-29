For Pete's Sake - Browns vs Bears Week 3 Victory Wednesday

In this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham and I discuss everything in the Cleveland Browns historic victory over the Chicago Bears.

Nicole Chatham and I start by discussing the offense and some of the miscues the Browns dealt with including early fourth down failures. They were simply unexpected given how smoothly so much of Kevin Stefanski's tenure has been in these situations.

Additionally, Baker Mayfield missed some throws he normally makes and the offensive line was manhandled for much of the game. That was an area we took a deeper dive into as we both have concerns over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt was great and we discuss his role now and what may have caused it and what that might mean going forward as well as why he's playing more effectively this year.

Odell Beckham looked great and the spacing was tremendous all game long. Surprisingly, Mayfield looks better with Beckham on the field after all. He made a handful of terrific throws to Beckham up the sideline as well as a pair of acrobatic receptions by Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Nicole had to eat it on Chase McLaughlin after he hit field goals of 57 and 52 yards. Mclaughlin is the first Browns kicker to hit a pair of field goals over 50 yards since Phil Dawson. A great day for a kicker, who Nicole once referred to a training camp leg to help get Cody Parkey ready for the season.

The special teams in general continues to be impressive. Demetric Felton has more punt return yardage in three games than the Browns had all of last season. He's becoming appointment viewing.

Neither of us hated being able to applaud defensive coordinator Joe Woods for the gameplan he put together and just how well the Browns executed. They were dominant across the board and their first year players continue to shine. In this game, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took his turn looking the part of a star.

The defensive line was overwhelming and while it's impossible to expect this type of performance from the defense, it is hopefully a major step in the right direction as far as what this defense will look like by the time the Browns get to the playoffs.

