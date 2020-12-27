Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (10-4) travel to East Rutherford, NJ for the second straight week as the matchup against the New York Jets (1-13). The Browns are in a prime position to clinch a playoff berth with a win this afternoon. Although a win keeps the Browns playoff hopes high they will still need help to clinch this week.

Speaking of help the Browns will need plenty of it as the team is missing numerous starters on the offense. Four of their top wide receivers were placed on the reserve/COVID list after being deemed as high risk contacts. They will also be without two linebackers in their lineup due to reserve/COVID protocols.

Luckily for the Browns they are playing the New York Jets who are focused improving their draft position if possible. After beating the Los Angeles Rams the Jets earned their first win of the season but lost the number one overall pick in next year's draft. Yet, given that players try every week to win the Browns have to take this matchup seriously especially with so many starters missing in the lineup.

Check this article throughout the game for live updates and commentary.

