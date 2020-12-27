Browns Have Few Inactives, Trevon Coley Inactive For Jets

The Cleveland Browns have four inactive players due to their limitations while the New York Jets will not have former Browns defensive tackle Trevon Coley in the lineup.

When a team loses seven players in the course of 24 hours, they don't have to keep many inactive, which is the case for the Cleveland Browns as they take on the New York Jets

Linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips as well as wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones were all placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Left tackle Jedrick Wills is in active with an illness and Wyatt Teller was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury.

Those were the known issues at least as of a couple hours ago.

Safety Tedric Thompson is inactive, which may be the last time he's on the Browns with Ronnie Harrison likely back for the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Jackson is always inactive.

Tae Davis is going to start at middle linebacker with Mack Wilson starting at the weak side linebacker spot. Sione Takitaki will play the strong side, but his role may be larger if needed.

The Browns starting wide receivers are Marvin Hall and Ja'Marcus Bradley. Derrick Willies, the only other receiver on the team is the 'backup'. Bradley has a similar build and skill set to Landry and Higgins. Hall is a speedster and deep threat. Willies is a big bodied receiver not unlike Jones.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was placed on injured reserve this week, which is arguably the most important player on that entire defense. Former Browns defensive tackle Trevon Coley is inactive.

None of the other players the Jets are holding out appear to be terribly impactful on their lineup or their chances in this game.